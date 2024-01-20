South Korea held by Jordan in thrilling Asian Cup draw

DOHA - Jordan were denied a first ever victory over South Korea when a 91st-minute own goal from Yazan Al-Arab gifted their opponents a 2-2 draw in their second Asian Cup Group E game at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

South Korea took the lead when Son Heung-min was brought down in the box by Ihsan Haddad and after a VAR check that lasted several minutes, the Tottenham Hotspur forward kept his focus amid a crescendo of boos to score.

But Jordan did not crack and they were rewarded for their constant pressure in the 37th minute when South Korea's Park Yong-Woo headed the ball into his own net from a corner.

Jordan were denied a penalty in first-half added time when Musa Al-Taamari was brought down as he was bearing down on goal, but seconds later Yazan Al-Naimat made it 2-1 when he unleashed a half-volley from outside the box into the bottom corner.

South Korea upped the ante in the second half but it took 45 minutes before they finally found an equaliser when Hwang In-beom's shot was turned into the net by Jordan centre back Al-Arab.

The result leaves both teams on four points from two games. Bahrain and Malaysia, who lost their opening games, play the other group encounter later on Saturday. REUTERS

