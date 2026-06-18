South Korea expects no more support from Mexico in World Cup clash

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Mexico forward Raul Jimenez celebrates during his side's opening win over South Africa on June 11.

Mexico will try to follow the resounding success of their first home World Cup match in 40 years in the June 18 match against a South Korea side that represents a far more formidable test than the tournament opener.

Mexico will again be the home side in Zapopan, Mexico, after Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored in the World Cup-opening 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 11 in Mexico City.

Another win would make finishing atop the group very likely, setting up a return to the historic and cavernous Azteca Stadium where Mexico played their opener.

“It would be important (to win the group), but right now the only thing we’re thinking about is the match against Korea – being better than them and trying to win,” Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said post-match.

“We’re going to take it step by step and see what the future holds.”

The only blemish was a late red card for centre-back Cesar Montes, which means he will serve a one-match suspension on June 18 .

Mexico are trying to reach their first quarterfinal since hosting the entire tournament in 1986.

More recently, Mexico last reached the knock-out phase in 2018, aided by a surprising Korean group stage victory over Germany.

That partly explains why many Mexican fans supported South Korea in its opening win over Czechia in Zapopan, in which Hwang In-beom scored in the 67th minute and provided the service on Oh Hyeon-gyu’s 80th-minute winner.

But manager Hong Myung-bo knows that energy is likely to turn quickly now that his side are opposing El Tri.

Local authorities already had to intercept a drone attempting to spy on a Korean training session this week.

Hong also experienced the fervour of his own nation’s fans when they helped propel his South Korea side to a 2002 semi-final finish, which remains the country’s best World Cup showing.

“I’d like to thank all of the Mexican fans who cheered for us,” Hong said. “We fully understand that it’s going to be a match with a home team and we know that’s going to give benefits to the home team. But my players have experienced such matches before.” REUTERS