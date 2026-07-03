South Africa to have talks with coach Broos over future

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July 2 - South African FA President Danny Jordaan was non-committal on the future of national team coach Hugo Broos as the squad touched down in Johannesburg on Thursday following their exit from the World Cup against co-hosts Canada in the last 32.

Broos, 74, initially said he would retire from coaching after the World Cup but has since backtracked after leading the team to the knockout stage for the first time.

His contract expires at the end of this month after five years in charge, but it seems there is a willingness from SAFA and Broos to talk about keeping him involved.

“I’d like to personally thank Hugo Broos and his technical staff for working day and night,” Jordaan said.

“We are going to evaluate our performance in the tournament, we’ll talk about it, and we’ll tell you (the media) again of the next phase of South African football, and we are hopeful that we’ll continue on this upward trend.

“We need to talk to Hugo Broos, and we will let you know after that conversation (on the way forward). It is a confidential one, a private one.”

Jordaan said he hoped the World Cup would be a springboard for several more players to move from the South African league to teams abroad.

“We hope that some of the players now get the contracts outside our own country, and after that we’ll have to make sure that we build a team that can compete again in 2030,” he said.

South Africa next play in September when they start their qualification campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in June/July.

They have Kenya, Guinea and Eritrea in their group. REUTERS