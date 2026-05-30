South Africa rue Foster penalty miss in 0-0 friendly draw with Nicaragua

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May 29 - Lyle Foster missed a penalty as World Cup-bound South Africa were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by lowly Nicaragua in their friendly international in Johannesburg on Friday.

Foster struck the post from the spot late in the first half as coach Hugo Broos rested several of his regulars in a final match before they head to their team base in Pachuca, Mexico.

South Africa dominated possession but created very little against a visiting side who barely managed to get out of their own half and offered nothing in attack.

South Africa take on co-hosts Mexico in the World Cup opener in Mexico City on June 11, before a clash with the Czech Republic in Atlanta on June 18 and a final Group A fixture against South Korea six days later in Monterrey. REUTERS