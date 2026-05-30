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South Africa rue Foster penalty miss in 0-0 friendly draw with Nicaragua

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Africa v Nicaragua - Orlando Stadium, Soweto, South Africa - May 29, 2026 South Africa's Lyle Foster in action with Nicaragua's Justing Cano and Leyner Moses REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Africa v Nicaragua - Orlando Stadium, Soweto, South Africa - May 29, 2026 South Africa's Lyle Foster in action with Nicaragua's Justing Cano and Leyner Moses REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

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May 29 - Lyle Foster missed a penalty as World Cup-bound South Africa were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by lowly Nicaragua in their friendly international in Johannesburg on Friday.

Foster struck the post from the spot late in the first half as coach Hugo Broos rested several of his regulars in a final match before they head to their team base in Pachuca, Mexico.

South Africa dominated possession but created very little against a visiting side who barely managed to get out of their own half and offered nothing in attack.

South Africa take on co-hosts Mexico in the World Cup opener in Mexico City on June 11, before a clash with the Czech Republic in Atlanta on June 18 and a final Group A fixture against South Korea six days later in Monterrey. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.