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South Africa confirm exit of Belgian coach Broos

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 28, 2026 South Africa coach Hugo Broos REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 28, 2026 South Africa coach Hugo Broos REUTERS/Daniel Cole

July 31 - Hugo Broos has said he will not renew his contract as head coach of South Africa when it expires this month, the country’s football association said on Friday.

Belgian Broos, 74, has been at the helm of Bafana Bafana since May 2021 and led them to third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as well as a first knockout-round berth at the 2026 World Cup, where they exited in the round of 32 following a defeat to Canada.

The South African Football Association had reportedly offered Broos an extension of his contract to the end of the 2027 Cup of Nations next July, but he has instead taken the decision to retire from professional coaching, as he had suggested he would before the World Cup started.

Broos became the oldest coach to win a match at the global finals at 74 years and 75 days when his side defeated South Korea in their final Group A game.

Bafana Bafana’s next assignment is the start of the qualifiers for the 2027 Cup of Nations that get underway with a home fixture against Guinea in late September.

Tournament co-hosts Kenya and Eritrea are also in their pool. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.