'Sorry Harry' as Kane suffers defeat in Bayern Munich debut

MUNICH - Harry Kane endured a losing debut with Bayern Munich on Saturday when his new team crashed to a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, just hours after sealing a move from Tottenham.

Dani Olmo was the star of the show, producing a virtuoso performance and scoring a hat-trick in Munich as Kane’s dream of clinching his first major piece of silverware was shattered.

He came on as a 64th-minute substitute, with Bayern already trailing 2-0 with Olmo completing his hat-trick soon after.

The England skipper was largely anonymous but earned the sympathy of Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I’m just sorry for Harry Kane, he probably thinks that we haven’t trained for four weeks,” said Tuchel, who admitted he was at a loss for words for the limp performance from the German champions, who had spent part of the pre-season in Singapore, where they beat Liverpool 4-3 in a friendly at the National Stadium on Aug 2.

“It’s frightening, unexplainable,” he said. “It was the case last season and clearly we have completely disintegrated to that frequency again today.”

Record England scorer Kane joined from Tottenham for a fee in excess of €100 million (S$148.25 million) earlier on Saturday.

Bayern fans had lined up hours before kick-off to get their “Kane 9“ shirts printed at the club store.

Kane, who was given the No. 9 vacated by Robert Lewandowski, had indicated on social media that he was “feeling good” and “looking forward to the match” after taking part in his first training session as a new Bayern player.

But he could not turn the tide as Leipzig were awarded a penalty three minutes after his introduction.

Olmo converted the spot-kick to seal a first Super Cup title for Marco Rose’s side.

Kane, who has lost three finals with Tottenham and one with England, must wait for his first-ever trophy.

Leipzig had earlier stunned the Allianz Arena, taking the lead inside three minutes.

David Raum’s free kick was not dealt with by Bayern and Olmo calmly stroked the ball beyond Sven Ulreich.