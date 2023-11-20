Son Heung-min issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier

HONG KONG – South Korea travel to China on Nov 21 for 2026 World Cup qualifying, with Son Heung-min warning his side they must keep their cool in front of a sell-out crowd.

The clash in Shenzhen, just over the border from Hong Kong, is the pick of the second round of games in the second phase of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Among other notable matches, Australia face Palestine in Kuwait, Japan travel to Jeddah to play Syria, Iran are away at Uzbekistan and India host Qatar.

South Korea thrashed Singapore 5-0 on Nov 16 to begin their qualifying campaign, with skipper and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son scoring a screamer from outside the box.

The Taegeuk Warriors are top of Group C in the early standings with China, who scored the winner 16 minutes from time for a 2-1 victory in Thailand.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea are favourites in Shenzhen, but Son warned: “I think Asian teams will try to be physical against us, and getting under our skin will perhaps be a part of their strategy.

“We just have to make sure we don’t get dragged into that kind of thing and stick to our own game plan,” Yonhap quoted him as saying, following the thumping of Singapore in Seoul.

President Xi Jinping has big ambitions for Chinese football, including hosting and even winning the World Cup one day, but they have reached the tournament only once, back in 2002.

And following the victory over Thailand, Mr Xi – in an unusually unguarded moment – was seen on video telling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin that China had been “lucky”.

He said: “I think there was a lot of luck involved. Because now, about our national team – I’m not so sure about their level.”

No matter the result on Nov 21, South Korea and China will be expected to qualify out of Group C when the second round wraps up in June.

The top two from each of the nine groups go through to the final Asian qualifying round.