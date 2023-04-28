Son Heung-min caps Spurs fightback to rescue Man United draw

LONDON - Son Heung-min’s late equaliser completed a stirring Tottenham fightback from two goals down in their 2-2 draw against top-four rivals Manchester United on Thursday.

Just days after their 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle, troubled Tottenham looked set for another heavy Premier League defeat after United struck twice in the first half.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were United’s scorers, but in their first match under caretaker manager Ryan Mason, Tottenham showed the kind of spirit that has been sorely lacking for much of their turbulent campaign.

Pedro Porro’s goal early in the second half gave them a lifeline and Son’s close-range strike capped the escape act in the closing stages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Tottenham’s comeback was something of a morale boost during a difficult period, the result was still a blow to their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are six points behind fourth-placed United, who have two games in hand, and eight adrift of third-placed Newcastle.

“Pleased with the reaction. In the second half, we were outstanding, with the character we showed after last Sunday and going two goals down tonight,” Mason said.

“I hope the fans can see that we were a team today and we ran for each other. In the second half we could have scored a lot more. I have a team that’s willing to fight.”

Tottenham, without a trophy since 2008, still look likely to miss out on a lucrative Champions League berth, leaving them facing an uncertain future as the pressure on chairman Daniel Levy mounts.

Levy took the brunt of the criticism from angry fans on Thursday as the tension from a shambolic season boiled over.

There was mutiny in the north London air as supporters gathered outside the stadium before kick-off to call for his resignation.

Chants with the same anti-Levy sentiment echoed throughout the game, while black balloons with the slogan “£NIC OUT” in reference to the ENIC company that owns Tottenham swirled around the stands as the chairman stared glumly from his seat in the directors’ box.