Son Heung-min hits winner as South Korea beat Australia to reach Asian Cup semis

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - Son Heung-min scored a stunning free-kick in extra time as South Korea fought back to beat Australia 2-1 on Feb 2 and set up an Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan.

It was another great escape for the Koreans, who needed a 96th-minute penalty from Hwang Hee-chan to stay alive after Australia took the lead in the first half through Craig Goodwin.

It was the fourth time in five games that Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea had scored in second-half injury time in Qatar.

Tottenham’s Son, Asia’s best player and South Korea’s skipper, had yet to fully make his mark at the tournament, but he delivered when it counted.

First, he won a penalty when Lewis Miller brought him down in injury time at the end of normal time, then he stepped up to curl home a sublime free-kick from the edge of the box in the 104th minute.