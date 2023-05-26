Sometimes you have to accept it, says Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool fail to make top four

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to quell the disappointment in his squad after Mohamed Salah said there was “no excuse” for the Reds’ failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons.

The Egyptian winger posted a message on social media expressing his thoughts immediately after Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday to secure the final spot in the Premier League’s top four.

“I’m totally devastated,” said Salah, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season.

“There’s absolutely no excuse. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

United’s win ensured the Red Devils will join champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle as England’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Liverpool suffered a drastic dip in form this term after coming close to an unprecedented quadruple last campaign.

A late-season rally came too little, too late as a 10-game unbeaten run has guaranteed only fifth place and Europa League football next season.