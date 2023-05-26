Sometimes you have to accept it, says Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool fail to make top four

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to quell the disappointment in his squad after Mohamed Salah said there was “no excuse” for the Reds’ failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons.
The Egyptian winger posted a message on social media expressing his thoughts immediately after Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday to secure the final spot in the Premier League’s top four.
“I’m totally devastated,” said Salah, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season.
“There’s absolutely no excuse. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.
“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”
United’s win ensured the Red Devils will join champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle as England’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season.
Liverpool suffered a drastic dip in form this term after coming close to an unprecedented quadruple last campaign.
A late-season rally came too little, too late as a 10-game unbeaten run has guaranteed only fifth place and Europa League football next season.
The Reds will travel to relegated Southampton on Sunday for their final Premier League fixture, and Klopp was asked about Salah’s comments on Friday.
“We all think like that. This is not the season we wanted. I really think this is not a season we will talk about and we have failed to give the people more to enjoy,” he said.
“It would have been a normal season if we finished fourth. Not great, but qualified. Sometimes you have to accept it. Things are not always forward steps and sometimes there are dips. You have to reinvent yourself.
“But the dressing room is not in a bad mood. We learnt not to be divided or point fingers. We ended up in fifth place not because of the last ten games, but because of the weeks before that.”
Salah was understandably upset as next season will be the first time Liverpool are not in the Champions League since he joined the club in 2017.
However, he appeared to end any speculation over his future when he signed a new three-year contract in 2022.
Klopp also said that Darwin Nunez is back in training, Ibrahima Konate is ill and Andrew Robertson is a doubt for Sunday.
“I am not used to final matchdays where everything is sorted,” added the Liverpool boss.
“Usually everything is at stake but we play the game to win it with desire.” AFP, REUTERS