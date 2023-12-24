‘Something is not right’ with Liverpool’s attack, says Jamie Carragher

LONDON – Only two teams – Aston Villa and Manchester City – have scored more English Premier League goals than Liverpool this season, but their former captain Jamie Carragher feels that “something is not right” with the Reds’ attack.
On Dec 23, the second-placed Reds scored their 37th goal in 18 league games in a 1-1 draw at Anfield against table-toppers Arsenal, who have one goal fewer.
Jurgen Klopp’s side could boost their tally when they face Burnley on Dec 26, with the promoted side having conceded 36 goals – the second-worst record in this season’s Premier League.
But Carragher remains unconvinced that the Reds attack is clicking.
The ever-reliable Mohamed Salah scored the equaliser against Arsenal, his 16th goal in all competitions for Liverpool this season, but his attacking partners’ output is more worrying.
Cody Gakpo failed to register a shot against Arsenal despite starting as the No. 9, Luis Diaz has just one goal in his last 15 league games, while Darwin Nunez is on a 12-match scoreless run.
Salah could be missing for a month when he leaves for African Nations Cup duty in early January.
Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Gary Neville Podcast: “Looking at Liverpool’s front three, there’s something not right about it.
“Gakpo has been here for nearly 12 months and he’s had flashes but nowhere near enough. Diaz looks a shadow of himself after his knee injuries last season.
“It just feels that with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino going, they haven’t replaced them in terms of quality.
“I know Darwin Nunez started on the bench and he is on a poor run of form in terms of goals, but Nunez has to be almost the first name on the team sheet.
“He creates a goal and he creates panic. There’s a feeling of even if it’s not going well, he can run past someone or get a shot off. Somewhere, he could do something.
“It feels like we are still making excuses for him but Liverpool right now in terms of a front three is: Salah is your No. 1, Nunez is your No. 2 and then who else in the front three?”
Neville added: “Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz are scruffy, Salah is obviously not. I think that is something where Liverpool are short.
“Klopp is not sure about that front three, he moves them around from position to position, you don’t know which one is going to play each week. He substitutes them quite early.”
Despite this, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described his side’s 1-1 draw on Dec 23 as one of the most intense games in decades.
Gabriel Magalhaes’ early headed goal gave Arsenal hope of a first league win at Liverpool since 2012, but Salah struck a superb equaliser before half-time.
The Spaniard said ahead of the clash that playing at Anfield was like being in a washing machine and he was not to be disappointed in a high-octane duel.
“An unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense I’ve witnessed in 20 years in this league,” Arteta said.
“For many moments we were on top, in the last 20 minutes we wanted it more. But a draw is a fair result.
“To see our boys have the courage and belief to play like we have done here, I think our players deserve big, big credit.”
Klopp was effusive in his praise for Arsenal, while Arteta said Liverpool caused chaos.
“We were determined to attack and cause them problems. They are a team who cause chaos, they are so vertical and direct. They are the best in the world at doing that,” Arteta said.
“It was an unbelievable game of football with two teams that raised the bar to another level.”
Liverpool counted the cost of their point with left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who has been deputising for the injured Andy Robertson, suffering a suspected broken collarbone.
The Greek defender was barged into by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka late in the first half.
He went sprawling into Klopp, who was right in front of him on the touchline and landed on top of him. REUTERS, AFP