‘Something is not right’ with Liverpool’s attack, says Jamie Carragher

Cody Gakpo failed to register a shot against Arsenal despite starting as the No. 9, Luis Diaz has just one goal in his last 15 league games, while Darwin Nunez is on a 12-match scoreless run.

Salah could be missing for a month when he leaves for African Nations Cup duty in early January.

Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Gary Neville Podcast: “Looking at Liverpool’s front three, there’s something not right about it.

“Gakpo has been here for nearly 12 months and he’s had flashes but nowhere near enough. Diaz looks a shadow of himself after his knee injuries last season.

“It just feels that with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino going, they haven’t replaced them in terms of quality.

“I know Darwin Nunez started on the bench and he is on a poor run of form in terms of goals, but Nunez has to be almost the first name on the team sheet.

“He creates a goal and he creates panic. There’s a feeling of even if it’s not going well, he can run past someone or get a shot off. Somewhere, he could do something.

“It feels like we are still making excuses for him but Liverpool right now in terms of a front three is: Salah is your No. 1, Nunez is your No. 2 and then who else in the front three?”

Neville added: “Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz are scruffy, Salah is obviously not. I think that is something where Liverpool are short.

“Klopp is not sure about that front three, he moves them around from position to position, you don’t know which one is going to play each week. He substitutes them quite early.”

Despite this, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described his side’s 1-1 draw on Dec 23 as one of the most intense games in decades.