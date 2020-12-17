Solskjaer will not pull his punches

LONDON • With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position under scrutiny following Manchester United's shock exit from the Champions League, it was little wonder the Norwegian had some empathy for Slaven Bilic yesterday.

The Croat became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

United travel to play Sheffield United, whose manager Chris Wilder is under as much pressure as anyone in the league, after a run of results that left the Blades rooted to the bottom with just one point after 12 games.

Solskjaer stressed on the need for clubs to place long-term continuity over instant results.

"I think these times in a pandemic and what's happened has made everyone sit back and think... I'm very sad to hear Slaven has lost his job. He did a great job getting them promotion," the United boss said at his virtual pre-match press conference yesterday.

"I've known him for years and I'm sure he'll get a job again. Hopefully, more clubs will think long term.

"It's a short-term business and you need short-term results, but everyone knows continuity is the key to success and sometimes, they don't have the patience for it."

While Sheffield United's owner, Saudi Prince Abdullah, told The Sun earlier this week that "Chris has earned the right to stay because he won us two promotions in the last three years", speculation remains rife that Wilder is next on the chopping block.

On his under-fire counterpart, Solskjaer said: "It's not a nice position to be in as a manager, you want your players to be playing with confidence, thinking and believing they can win the game.

"At Cardiff, it was a new experience, a learning experience and a valuable one (after being sacked in 2014 after nine months in charge).

"I didn't enjoy it, with the results and relegation we got, but as a manager, you're one of very few if you're not going to feel the pressure at one point.

"I felt it and Chris, Slaven, whoever feels that pressure, is mentally strong enough, because you have to be."

However, he will put aside any sympathy he has for the hosts' plight in search of a big win that may propel United into the top four of the league depending on other results.

Urging his players not to be lulled into a false sense of security over the Blades' lowly position, he said: "I think it's also a sign of the Premier League, the quality of the so-called lesser teams, no easy game in the Premier League."

On England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who shone on loan at Bramall Lane the past two seasons before returning to Old Trafford, Solskjaer added: "Well it just shows how sometimes how beneficial some loan deals are.

"Dean has worked his way up through the ranks, through the system and the two years at Sheffield United, it's made him come back as a mature quality keeper, had experiences with a great promotion and his year in the Premier League was valuable for us and him."

Other than injuries to fringe players like Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, Solskjaer has a full squad to pick from, with only transfer deadline-day signing Edinson Cavani doubtful.

REUTERS

SHEFFIELD UNITED V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am