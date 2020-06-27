Solskjaer wants FA cup to spark success

LONDON • After going 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping FA Cup glory can be a springboard for further success, with his team heading to Norwich City today in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League, still in the race for a Champions League spot, and are well-placed to reach the last eight of the Europa League.

The Norwegian, though, is thinking only about the domestic Cup for now. Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, he said: "First of all, the FA Cup is a fantastic tournament, and a fantastic final to play a part in, a fantastic trophy to lift.

"For our team, it's a new team and to get (our) hands on a first trophy and win a first title would be fantastic and hopefully a catalyst for more things to come.

"So we are very focused on doing our best on getting through to the next round and the final."

Solskjaer, who won the FA Cup twice during his 11-year playing career at Old Trafford, plans to rotate his squad at Carrow Road.

Jesse Lingard - who has come under much criticism for his poor performances before football was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic - will feature today, having yet to play a minute since the restart.

"Jesse has come back after the lockdown with a smile on his face, loads of energy," Solskjaer said.

"Unfortunately, last week he fell ill for a couple of days but we've done all the tests and he's fine, so he'll be involved against Norwich now and hopefully he can kick on.

"With the long lay-off we've had, looking after the players is one of our jobs and as you say, rotation. We play Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday and Saturday again.

"But if you want to be a part of a winning Man United team, you have to make a couple of changes and that's the situation we're in. We're going to do our best to put performances on and make sure players are safe."

Fringe defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain the only players unfit for today's match.

Solskjaer also congratulated bitter rivals Liverpool on their long-awaited Premier League triumph but said watching other sides lifting the trophy "hurt".

The Reds were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years without kicking a ball on Thursday when Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool's 19th title triumph left them one behind United's record haul.

"First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserves it and they deserve credit," said Solskjaer, who won six league titles as a United player. "It's a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen (Klopp) and his players.

"For me, every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon that's the feeling everyone associated with Man United gets - all players, staff and supporters. Of course we want to get back to winning ways and that's our challenge.

"The run of titles we won under Sir Alex (Ferguson) isn't going to be easy for anyone to emulate or copy.

"Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top. Our challenge is to make sure we don't go 26 years until the next time we win it or more, we're going to do everything we can to shorten the distance or go past them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NORWICH V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.25am