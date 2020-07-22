Solskjaer stops de Gea inquest

LONDON • David de Gea is mentally strong enough to deal with fierce criticism following a series of costly goalkeeping blunders for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard's place as United's No. 1 is under severe pressure after he was at fault for two goals in United's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.

It came after de Gea, previously considered one of the world's best goalkeepers, committed other glaring errors over the past 18 months. Since the start of last season, he has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal. Only one other goalie in the Premier League, Newcastle's Martin Dubravka, has made more.

Solskjaer, however, refused to be drawn on speculation that de Gea may lose his place to back-up stopper Sergio Romero for their league home game with West Ham today.

"This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference," the Norwegian, who also revealed defender Eric Bailly is unlikely to be fit to face the Hammers following the head injury he suffered against the Blues, said at his virtual press conference yesterday.

"We're just going to stick together. We've got two games, so we're just going to focus on that one.

"David's mentally strong enough to know that his job is to perform in training the next day and then be ready for the games."

Dean Henderson is snapping at de Gea's heels after impressing on loan at Sheffield United, while Romero waits in the wings.

Solskjaer has a significant decision to make about the position for their penultimate league match of the season, as victory will give his fifth-placed side a huge boost in the Champions League race.

Leicester's 3-0 loss at Tottenham on Sunday means United are not only level with the fourth-placed Foxes on 62 points but on goal difference as well, with the clubs going toe-to-toe at the King Power Stadium in a fascinating season finale on Sunday.

Despite their 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions ending at the hands of Chelsea, Solskjaer is confident United are on the right track.

"It (qualification) is in our own hands," he said. "I don't want to talk about how much it (Champions League) will mean financially or to attract people. We just have to focus on the next two games and make sure we are there."

He has been manager at United since December 2018 and despite not lifting any trophies, his position seems secure.

Hammers counterpart David Moyes also did not win any silverware as United manager apart from the 2013 Community Shield, but his United tenure was short-lived, lasting just 10 months.

Comparing their time in the Old Trafford hot seat, the Scot, whose 16th-placed team are all but safe from relegation, said yesterday: "The difference between Ole and me is that he's being given time.

"He's bringing players in from the academy, which United have always stood for.

"It's a wonderful club and a brilliant place to be, and the biggest club in the world, for me. It's always a special place to go and I'm looking forward to going back."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

