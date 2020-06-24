Solskjaer keeps faith with de Gea

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted goalkeeper David de Gea is still "the best in the world", during a passionate defence of the Manchester United star after he was heavily criticised for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils face Sheffield United at Old Trafford today for the first time in the Premier League since winning the Manchester derby on March 8.

They had marked their opening match since the coronavirus lockdown with a 1-1 draw away to Spurs in the Premier League last Friday but de Gea was heavily criticised by former United skipper Roy Keane for letting Steven Bergwijn's shot slip in off his hands.

United manager Solskjaer, a former Old Trafford teammate of Keane, defended his goalkeeper, however, during a pre-match press conference yesterday.

"David is the best goalkeeper in the world," he said.

"I don't think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton.

"The Everton one is a freak one, maybe. But he makes great saves, he wins games for us. He's been consistently working hard in training and I'm very pleased with his work."

De Gea, 29, is set to start against the Blades, when Dean Henderson will be unable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has shone for Sheffield United this season and was being touted as a potential starter for England before Euro 2020 was postponed.

Solskjaer said Henderson would one day be the No. 1 for Manchester United and England, hailing his performances for the Blades.

"He's learning all the time. He's a passionate 'keeper that wants to be the best so he's developing, he's got good coaching there," he said.

POINT TO PONDER Sometimes a wounded animal is harder to play against. I know Chris Wilder well enough, he will have his team fired up for this game. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, Manchester United manager, is expecting a reaction from Sheffield United, who lost 3-0 to Newcastle in their last match.

Midfielder Scott McTominay yesterday signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025, with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old academy graduate made his debut in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the side, scoring six goals.

"He's been a part of the club for so long Scotty, and we're delighted he sees his future here, immediate and long term," said Solskjaer.

"Scotty has been developing so much over the last few years. I watched him before I came in and I was excited to work with him. He's such a humble and hardworking boy with the Man United DNA."

Defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe missed the Tottenham draw and while Victor Lindelof picked up a knock late in the game, fifth-placed United have no other injury concerns.

It also remains to be seen if Solskjaer will pick Paul Pogba, who returned from a long injury layoff to make a huge impact as a substitute in the Tottenham game, to start alongside Bruno Fernandes today.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, and Solskjaer is wary of a reaction.

"Sometimes a wounded animal is harder to play against," the Norwegian added. "I know Chris Wilder well enough, he will have his team fired up for this game."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228 tomorrow, 1am