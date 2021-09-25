Solskjaer hints Klopp to blame for lack of penalties

LONDON • Manchester United are not being awarded penalties this season after a "certain manager" last term expressed concern they were being given too many, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

The United boss criticised officials last week for denying Cristiano Ronaldo two "stonewall" penalties in the 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this year said United have had more spot kicks in two years under Solskjaer than Liverpool have been awarded in his entire 51/2-year reign.

The Red Devils were awarded 11 penalties last season in the Premier League, second only to Leicester's 12 but they have not yet been given one this season, much to Solskjaer's chagrin.

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve. We should have had three pens in the last two games," he said at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's Premier League home game against Aston Villa.

"There was a certain manager who worried about us getting pens last year and after that, the decisions were different.

"I've seen a big difference since then on. We'll leave it to the refs and hopefully, they'll make the right calls very soon."

But despite not getting the rub of the green from match officials, Solskjaer admitted he was reasonably happy with the start to the season, adding that his side had a foundation to build on.

They are unbeaten in the top flight and joint-level with Chelsea and Liverpool on 13 points, behind only on goal difference.

"It's early days but it's important the first two months, you're not giving teams a head start and so far 13 points, decent return, scored quite a few goals, still things to work on and there'll be difficult challenges ahead," he said.

Edinson Cavani is set to return to the squad after recovering from injury with Solskjaer saying he was hopeful the striker could strike a formidable partnership with fellow veteran Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan will add more guile to United's front line, which would come in handy in tight games like the narrow 1-0 League Cup defeat by the Hammers and he is more effective than Anthony Martial, who was anonymous in midweek.

"It's exciting to see those two together... we see teams dropping deep against us, not giving space in behind, and they're two boys you'd like to see in that scenario. I can see those two working well together," said Solskjaer.

Villa have lost both of their away games in the league this season.

But manager Dean Smith insisted his team were not daunted by the prospect of playing United after a spirited showing in the League Cup that saw the visitors take European champions Chelsea to penalties before bowing out at Stamford Bridge.

"They have title aspirations and a club like (United) should have... our job is to go toe-to-toe with them, like we did against Chelsea," he said.

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V ASTON VILLA

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 7.30pm