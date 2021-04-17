Solskjaer gearing up for 'a proper European tie'

LONDON • Winning the Europa League would be fitting reward at the end of a tough season for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after his team completed a 4-0 aggregate win over La Liga side Granada in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils produced another efficient performance against the Spanish team, securing progress after a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Thursday courtesy of Edinson Cavani and an own goal by Jesus Vallejo in added time.

"Two-nil, clean sheet, some good individual performances," Solskjaer said after his side set up a semi-final against Italy's Roma.

"We're full of confidence going into Sunday (in the Premier League at home to Burnley).

"If we can finish the season with a trophy, that'd be great."

United hit Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford to reach the 2007 Champions League semi-finals, inflicting the Serie A side's heaviest loss in Europe.

It has been 13 years since both sides last met, but despite their opponents' mediocre domestic form - they are seventh in the league, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta with eight games left - Solskjaer will not overlook them, given their European pedigree.

On Roma, who will travel to Old Trafford for the first leg on April 29, the Norwegian pinpointed their defensive shape. There will be a reunion with former United defender Chris Smalling while there will be another familiar opponent in former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko.

"They defend well, as Italian teams always do. We all know Edin Dzeko, so every ball into the box is a dangerous one," he said.

"We are looking forward to it... It feels like a proper European tie because Roma is a club with lots of history. We've done well against Italian sides before."

Solskjaer rang the changes, resting Marcus Rashford and bringing in Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Telles against Granada, while he also took Paul Pogba off at half-time after the France midfielder was booked.

"Sometimes, Paul wants to win so much," he said. "He went into a couple of tackles after his yellow card but I thought I don't want to risk that (him being sent off) even though he played so well.

"We hope (Rashford) is going to be ready (for Burnley). Today was about not risking him. He was on the bench just in case because you never know in a knockout tie. He's been playing with a sore foot."

Elsewhere, Arsenal thumped Slavia Prague 4-0 away for a 5-1 aggregate win to book their semi-final against Villarreal, managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery. The La Liga side, who beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 for a 3-1 aggregate, will be at home in the first leg.

Alexandre Lacazette, who wore the captain's armband as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was hospitalised with malaria, scored twice, with Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka also netting.

The Gunners ended the reigning Czech champions' 21-match unbeaten streak at home in all competitions.

