Solskjaer expects stern test from their old enemies

LONDON • An away trip to Elland Road used to be one of Manchester United's biggest fixtures on the calendar until Leeds were relegated in 2004.

While the rivalry has cooled with the 16 years Leeds spent in the Championship, the clubs have historical enmity, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very much aware of.

Ahead of today's Premier League game at Leeds, the United boss said: "They mean a lot to me. We know the history about the Leeds of the old days, Super Leeds, that was the generation before mine.

"That was my dad's generation and he's grown up with seeing them winning the league. I've played in some massive games against Leeds. We had a proper challenge from that team in (the) early 2000s, for example, (Norwegian) Eirik Bakke played for them."

That Leeds side famously made it to the Champions League semi-finals in 2001. Although financial troubles precipitated their relegation three years later, they are back in the top flight and holding their own under Marcelo Bielsa.

If the hosts can avoid defeat today, they will leapfrog Arsenal into ninth place and Solskjaer is expecting a stern test as his side aim to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to eight points with five games left.

"I feel the same now with Leeds... coming up this year. They've shown their quality and they're going to stretch us," the Norwegian said. "We have to be ready for this game, physically and mentally."

Marcus Rashford could be available for United, who have no other absentees besides Phil Jones and Anthony Martial as Eric Bailly is back after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty.

Leeds, on a five-game unbeaten run, will be missing Raphinha and Rodrigo but Bielsa called on his players to win for the fans.

"I know perfectly what it means to play in a classic game," he said. "I know the effect that the result will have on the emotion of the people."

On Friday, an own-goal from Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno handed Everton a 1-0 league win as about 2,000 fans protested against Gunners owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates Stadium over his involvement in the aborted European Super League project.

It was Arsenal's seventh home loss of the season - the most in a league campaign since 1992-93.

The result left Everton in eighth place, three points off the Champions League places.

