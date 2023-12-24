Dominic Solanke hat-trick earns Bournemouth win over Nuno’s Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England - Dominic Solanke scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth ruined the managerial debut of Nuno Espirito Santo at 10-man Nottingham Forest with a pulsating last-gasp 3-2 Premier League victory on Dec 23.

Solanke completed his treble four minutes into stoppage-time to deny Forest a point after Chris Wood looked to have earned the home side a draw with his fourth goal of the season following Anthony Elanga’s opener.

Forest stayed in 17th place with 14 points from 18 games, two points above the relegation zone, while Bournemouth moved up to 11th with 22 points from 17 matches.

“To score that winner late on just makes it so much better,” Solanke said. “I love all goals but maybe the third one was my favourite. I had a meeting yesterday about scoring headers and I’ve scored two today. So happy to get the win as well.”

The home side will feel aggrieved after two controversial decisions in the first half went against them – the first a harsh yellow card that saw Wily Bony sent off on 23 minutes.

They also thought they should have had a penalty but Adam Smith’s handball was adjudged to be just outside the area by the Video Assistant Referee.

Nuno would have hoped for a positive result after replacing Steve Cooper at Forest this week, but it was never going to be a quick fix and the same defensive frailties that have dogged the side all season were on show again.

The home side lost Boly midway through the first half when the centre back received a second yellow card following a tackle on Bournemouth’s Adam Smith.

Replays suggested it was Smith who was at fault, though, as he caught Boly in the follow-through, but as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) cannot intervene on yellow cards, the decision stood.