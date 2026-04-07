SoFi Stadium workers urge FIFA to bar ICE from World Cup, threaten strike

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The SoFi Stadium logo is displayed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

LOS ANGELES, April 6 - A union representing about 2,000 food service workers at SoFi Stadium said on Monday it was demanding that FIFA keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement away from World Cup operations in Los Angeles and warned workers could strike if their concerns are not addressed.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents cooks, servers and bartenders at the Inglewood venue, said the workers remain without a labour contract as the World Cup approaches.

The union laid out three main demands to FIFA and stadium owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment: a public commitment that ICE and Border Patrol will play no role in the tournament, protections for union jobs and working conditions, and support for affordable housing for hospitality workers.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Director Todd Lyons has said that ICE would play a "key part" in the World Cup, a prospect the union said threatened worker and guest safety in Los Angeles.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives from SoFi Stadium declined to comment.

Local 11 said it also wanted assurances that artificial intelligence and automation would not be used during the tournament to eliminate union jobs.

The union linked its labour demands to broader concerns over housing costs in the Los Angeles area, particularly in Inglewood, and called for support for a workforce housing fund, restrictions on short-term rentals and tax measures aimed at funding affordable housing and immigrant family protections.

"FIFA and its corporate sponsors will pocket billions from Los Angeles while refusing to even acknowledge the cooks, servers, and stand attendants who make this event possible," Kurt Petersen, co-president of Local 11, said in a statement.

The union said it had repeatedly sought meetings with FIFA since Los Angeles was chosen as a host city, but had been ignored. Los Angeles is set to host eight World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, the first being the U.S. against Paraguay on June 12. REUTERS