SoFi Stadium workers set to vote on strike ahead of World Cup

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An aerial image shows SoFi Stadium, and the KIA Forum (rear) ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Inglewood, California, on May 27, 2026.

LOS ANGELES – With tensions between the union that represents 2,000-plus workers at SoFi Stadium and the stadium operators at their boiling point, Unite Here Local 11 has halted negotiations and authorised a strike vote, The Athletic reported on May 29.

The vote is set to take place at the end of next week – just one week before the stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled to host the opening game of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. That game features the US against Paraguay on June 12.

The union represents workers in concession services, including the people who both prepare and serve the stadium’s food and beverages.

In all, eight World Cup matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the National Football League. The venue also is slated to host key events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The labour agreement between stadium operator Legends Global and United Here Local 11 has expired, and bargaining sessions have failed.

Kurt Petersen, the co-president of the union, told The Athletic that his group ended negotiations on May 26.

“We felt the company (Legends) were not taking the concerns and demands seriously enough,” Petersen said. “At midday (on May 26), the workers told the company that we intend to proceed with a strike vote. The vote is scheduled for next week over two days on Thursday and Friday.”

In a statement to The Athletic, a Legends Global representative said about the potential strike vote: “Legends Global has enjoyed a strong relationship with Unite Here Local 11 for more than a decade and remains committed to reaching a fair agreement through good faith negotiations. We look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium. ”

The World Cup organising committee in Los Angeles declined to comment on what impact a strike could have on the scheduled SoFi matches.

The union has made demands that include, according to The Athletic, a guarantee that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will not be allowed on venue grounds during the World Cup, saying their presence could jeopardise employee safety.

Government officials have said ICE agents would be on hand with security and not immigration enforcement their primary duty.

They also demanded the restricted use of subcontractors, no use of automation or artificial intelligence that could cause the loss of union jobs and release of information to the union that would detail things such as work hours or the distribution of tips and service charges.

“Our members are clear,” Petersen told The Athletic. “They are angry about this. We recognise the World Cup is an extraordinary event but the lack of transparency and movement is raising concerns and this could impact the 2,000 food service workers at the stadium .

“If we were to strike, then FIFA has a significant problem because other workers may not be accredited, which is a whole process for them requiring background checks a while in advance and would not be straightforward to rush through.”

Meanwhile, Iran have asked FIFA to clarify when tournament visas will be issued following the relocation of their World Cup training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mehdi Mohammadnabi, first vice-president of the Islamic Republic’s national football federation said on May 29.

The national team came from behind to beat Gambia 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up match in the Turkish city of Antalya, days after their tournament preparations were disrupted by a base camp relocation to Mexico following approval from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the United States but the team’s participation in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

The relocation followed diplomatic friction and visa complications, with Iran now requiring cross-border clearance for their Group G matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle.

“Based on the latest conversation we had, they replied that the administrative process will most likely be completed this week,” he said. “We are also surprised and hope this issue will be resolved as soon as possible. The focus of the national team and our players is only on their training.” REUTERS