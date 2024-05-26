Sociedad win is big boost for Atletico, Lino says

Finishing the season with a good win at Real Sociedad should be a boost for Atletico Madrid going forward, their Brazilian winger Samuel Lino said on Saturday after scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory.

Diego Simeone's side, who had already secured fourth place and a spot in next season's Champions League, finished the season on 76 points, 11 ahead Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

"It was an important victory to finish the season well," Lino told Movistar Plus after netting a tidy finish past Real Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro in the ninth minute. Reinildo Mandava wrapped Atletico's win with a strike in stoppage time.

"We were good, focused, played a good game and that's what we wanted. Overall, we were not within the club's objectives, but we finished well and now we have to switch off and a win away from home could help to come back strong next season," Lino added.

Atletico ended a trophyless campaign after losses to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarters. REUTERS