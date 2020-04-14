Sociedad backtrack on training return

MADRID • Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad have abandoned plans to allow players to train individually at the club's training ground and confirmed they would continue physical conditioning in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Basque team had announced on Saturday that players would be able to train individually at their Zubieta training ground this week after receiving a Covid-19 test, but the club reversed the decision a day later after facing backlash on social media.

Sociedad reiterated that they never intended for their squad to return to full training and risk coming into close contact with each other, which would be at odds with health advisories on safe distancing to slow down the spread of the disease.

"We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad's decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at Zubieta," said a club statement.

"They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

"We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that's why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration.

"We have decided to continue with the individual work of our players as it has been developed so far. Therefore, the players will continue to work at home."

Spain has been under lockdown for four weeks as part of a national state of emergency to combat the disease. It has the second-most infections in the world behind the United States, with about 170,000 cases and over 17,000 deaths as of yesterday.

Before the league season was suspended on March 12, Sociedad were fourth in the table with 46 points and reached the King's Cup final, where they would meet Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.

REUTERS