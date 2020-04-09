Social distancing gaffe lands Mourinho, Spurs in trouble

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho yesterday apologised for flouting social distancing rules after footage emerged on social media showing the Portuguese and several of his players training in close proximity despite Britain being under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spurs boss was pictured working with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running side by side in the same Hadley Common public park in north London. Serge Aurier also posted a video of himself jogging alongside another person on his Instagram page.

In response to the furore, Mourinho said: "I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.

"It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our National Health Service heroes and save lives."

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The deepening contagion has forced the British government to introduce a strict series of measures which include staying at home, not going out to meet others, even their friends and family, and keeping at least two metres from other individuals when they are in public.

On the violations, Spurs claimed they would reinforce the official line, with a spokesman saying: "All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors."

Spurs' response and Mourinho's apology, however, cut little ice with critics, who blasted the club for not observing regulations designed to control the spread of Covid-19.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC Breakfast programme yesterday Mourinho and Co were not living up to their responsibility as role models.

"My issue is leading by example and my concern is, particularly children, who may support Spurs or follow football, they watch these images, pick up a paper, watch the internet and think, 'Well if it's okay for them, why isn't it okay for me'?" he said.

Media personality Piers Morgan went further yesterday on his ITV programme Good Morning Britain, labelling Mourinho and his players as "idiots".

"What are you thinking Jose? What are you thinking players?" he said.

2m The distance Britons are advised to keep away from one another while in public.

"Tottenham, at the moment, quite rightly, are getting vilified as a club for the decision taken by their billionaire owner Joe Lewis and their chief executive Daniel Levy to furlough staff when they've got gazillions to spend on players.

"To be having an unofficial training session with players, in which they're clearly ignoring the social distancing rules, it sends out completely the wrong signal."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE