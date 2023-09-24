Soccer - Struggling Lazio held to 1-1 draw by Monza

Lazio's poor start to the Serie A season continued with a 1-1 home draw against Monza on Saturday, after Ciro Immobile's penalty was cancelled out by a tap-in for the visitors' Roberto Gagliardini.

Last season's runners-up now have one win, one draw and three defeats in their first five league matches and are 15th in the table.

Maurizio Sarri's side lie eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who visit Empoli on Sunday, and second-placed AC Milan, who beat Hellas Verona 1-0.

Lazio scored first with Immobile's penalty after 12 minutes, after Monza's Patrick Ciurria had tripped Mattia Zaccagni.

An unmarked Gagliardini equalised for the visitors nine minutes before the break by tapping in a cross from a short distance that eluded the Lazio defence.

Immobile came close to scoring a second goal around the hour mark but his close-range volley hit the inside of the far post and bounced out.

Home fans expressed their disappointment with loud boos as the players headed to the dressing-rooms after the game.

Monza are 13th in the table. REUTERS