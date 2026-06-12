Soccer-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho

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June 11 - Jose Mourinho, who was named on Thursday as Real Madrid manager for a second spell, is one of the best-known figures in global football for his flamboyant style, constant controversies and trophy-laden stints managing some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Following are facts about his career:

EARLY LIFE:

* Born on January 26, 1963, in the Portuguese city of Setubal, the young Mourinho played as a midfielder in the Portuguese leagues without particular distinction before retiring at 24 to focus on becoming a coach.

* In 1992, he accepted a job as interpreter for former England manager Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon and afterwards Porto, becoming assistant coach from 1994 to 1996 for the latter.

COACHING CAREER:

Mourinho moved with Robson to Barcelona in 1996 and helped them to win the King's Cup, the Super Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup and took his first job as a fully fledged coach at Benfica in 2000.

• Joined Porto in 2002 and won the UEFA Cup and domestic cup double in his first full season.

• Was the first manager to win all three current major UEFA club competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League).

• Nicknamed "The Special One," Mourinho earned the moniker during his first press conference as Chelsea manager in 2004. He famously told the assembled reporters, "Please don't call me arrogant, but I'm a European champion and I think I'm a special one," referring to the Champions League title he had just won with Porto.

• As of 2026, Mourinho remains one of only seven managers to have won the European Cup (UEFA Champions League) with two different clubs.

• Mourinho has won 26 trophies throughout his career, making him the seventh most successful manager of all time.

• His most recent silverware came in 2022, when he led AS Roma to victory in the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League.

CONTROVERSIES:

In 2005 Mourinho accused referee Anders Frisk of meeting

with Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard in the referee’s

changing room during halftime. The fallout was so intense

that Frisk received death threats and eventually retired

from officiating. In response, Volker Roth, the chairman of

the UEFA Referees Committee, branded Mourinho an "enemy of

football".

• British newspapers reported that Mourinho bypassed a UEFA touchline ban by hiding in a laundry basket to deliver a team talk before Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2005.

• During his initial tenure as Real Madrid manager, Mourinho received a two-match ban for poking Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye during a heated touchline altercation.

• His disciplinary record saw a similar flashpoint in 2025 during his time with Fenerbahce, where he faced further scrutiny after grabbing Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk' nose following the final whistle of a high-stakes derby.

• In 2015, Mourinho sparked a legal dispute after labelling Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro "impulsive and naive" for treating an injured player during a match. The fallout led to Carneiro's departure and a subsequent lawsuit for constructive dismissal and sex discrimination, which was later settled out of court.

• Mourinho was given a fine and the ban in 2025 over his comments about Turkish referees after a game at rivals Galatasaray, where he criticised the match officials.

CLUBS AS COACH:

2000- Benfica

2001–2002: Uniao de Leiria

2002–2004: Porto

2004–2007: Chelsea

2008–2010: Inter Milan

2010–2013: Real Madrid

2013–2015: Chelsea

2016–2018: Manchester United

2019–2021: Tottenham Hotspur

2021–2024: AS Roma

2024–2025: Fenerbahce

2025–2026: Benfica

2026: Real Madrid

TROPHIES:

UEFA Champions League winner: 2003-04 (Porto), 2009-10 (Inter Milan)

English Champion: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15, (All with Chelsea)

Spanish Champion: 2011-12 (Real Madrid)

Italian Champion: 2008-09, 2009-10 (Both with Inter Milan)

UEFA Cup winner; 2002-03 (Porto)

Europa League Winner: 2016-17 (Manchester United)

Conference League winner: 2021-22 (AS Roma)

English FA Cup winner: 2006-07 (Chelsea)

Spanish Cup winner: 2010-11 (Real Madrid)

Italian Cup winner: 2009-10 (Inter Milan)

Italian Super Cup winner: 2008-09 (Inter Milan)

Spanish Super Cup winner: 2012-13 (Real Madrid)

English League Cup winner: 2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15 (all Chelsea), 2016-17 (Manchester United)

English Super Cup winner: 2005-06 (Chelsea), 2016-17 (Manchester United)

Portuguese Champion: 2002-03, 2003-04 (Porto)

Portuguese Cup winner: 2002-03 (Porto)

Portuguese Super Cup winner: 2003-04 (Porto)

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS:

World's best club coach: 2003 (Porto), 2004 (Chelsea), 2009 (Inter Milan), 2011 (Real Madrid).

FIFA World Coach of the Year: 2010 (Inter Milan) REUTERS