Soccer-Profile of South Africa team for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN - Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers South Africa

Africa Cup of Nations record:

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2019.

Best performance: Winners 1996

Drawn in Group E with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia

- - -

Coach: Hugo Broos

The 71-year-old Belgian will be the oldest coach at the Cup of Nations and also one of three to have won it previously, having guided Cameroon to glory in 2017. Broos was a Belgian international, playing at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 where they finished fourth, and spending his career at Anderlecht and then their arch rivals Club Brugge. He also coached both clubs, wining the Belgian league with Brugge in 1992 and 1996 and with Anderlecht in 2004. He moved abroad in 2008 to coach in Greece and Turkey and later also in Algeria.

- - -

Key player: Percy Tau. Age: 29. Forward

Already an African champion at club level with double Champions League success, first at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and then Al Ahly of Egypt last year. Brighton & Hove Albion signed him in 2018 but loaned him out to Belgian clubs for three years, spent at Union Saint Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht before six months in the Premier League. But he did not get much game time under Graham Potter and was sold to Cairo giants Al Ahly in mid-2021, where he has become a firm favourite with the fans.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2023: 66

How they qualified: Second placed team in Group K, behind Morocco but ahead of Liberia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa (both Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (Al Ahly). REUTERS