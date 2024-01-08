Soccer-Profile of Ghana team for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN - Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Ghana.

Africa Cup of Nations record:

Previous appearances in finals: (23) 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Winners 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

Drawn in Group B with the Cape Verde Islands, Egypt and Mozambique

- - -

Coach: Chris Hughton

The former Ireland fullback’s father hails from Ghana and it was this connection that saw him visit the country two years ago where Ghana's FA persuaded him to help with the national team. Hughton was first a technical advisor to coach Otto Addo at the World Cup in Qatar and in March last year took over as coach. His management credentials were built at Newcastle United but it was with Brighton & Hove Albion that he forged his reputation.

- - -

Key player: Mohammed Kudus. Age: 23. Midfielder.

A product of the "Right to Dream" academy, he moved quickly onto FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and then Ajax Amsterdam before signing for West Ham United, where he has been one of the buys of the season in the Premier League. Kudus was 19 when he scored on his Ghana debut against South Africa in a Cup of Nations qualifier and has netted nine times in 29 appearances for his country. A fractured rib ruled him out of the last Cup of Nations but he did compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2023: 61

How they qualified: Top team in Group E ahead of Angola, the Central African Republic and Madagascar.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian)

Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce), Abdul Fatawu Hamid (Medeama), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Baba Iddrisu (Almeria), Ransford Koningsdorffer (Hamburg SV), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Joseph Paintsil (Racing Genk), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)