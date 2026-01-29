Straitstimes.com header logo

Soccer-List of teams qualified for the Champions League knockout phase

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Arsenal v Kairat - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 28, 2026 Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Arsenal v Kairat - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 28, 2026 Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Google Preferred Source badge

Jan 28 - List of teams which have qualified for the next round of the Champions League after the league phase concluded on Wednesday, ranked by table position:

Directly to round of 16:

1. Arsenal (England)

2. Bayern Munich (Germany)

3. Liverpool (England)

4. Tottenham Hotspur (England)

5. FC Barcelona (Spain)

6. Chelsea (England)

7. Sporting (Portugal)

8. Manchester City (England)

Knockout phase play-off places (seeded)

9. Real Madrid (Spain)

10. Inter Milan (Italy)

11. Paris St. Germain (France)

12. Newcastle United (England)

13. Juventus (Italy)

14. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

15. Atalanta (Italy)

16. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Knockout phase play-off places (unseeded)

17. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

18. Olympiacos (Greece)

19. Club Brugge (Belgium)

20. Galatasaray (Turkey)

21. AS Monaco (France)

22. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

23. Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

24. Benfica (Portugal) REUTERS

See more on

Champions League

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.