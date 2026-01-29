Soccer-List of teams qualified for the Champions League knockout phase

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 28 - List of teams which have qualified for the next round of the Champions League after the league phase concluded on Wednesday, ranked by table position:

Directly to round of 16:

1. Arsenal (England)

2. Bayern Munich (Germany)

3. Liverpool (England)

4. Tottenham Hotspur (England)

5. FC Barcelona (Spain)

6. Chelsea (England)

7. Sporting (Portugal)

8. Manchester City (England)

Knockout phase play-off places (seeded)

9. Real Madrid (Spain)

10. Inter Milan (Italy)

11. Paris St. Germain (France)

12. Newcastle United (England)

13. Juventus (Italy)

14. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

15. Atalanta (Italy)

16. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Knockout phase play-off places (unseeded)

17. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

18. Olympiacos (Greece)

19. Club Brugge (Belgium)

20. Galatasaray (Turkey)

21. AS Monaco (France)

22. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

23. Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

24. Benfica (Portugal) REUTERS