Soccer-List of European Cup winners
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
May 28 - Here is a list of European Cup/Champions League winners as we look ahead to Saturday's final between Paris St Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.
SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNERS-UP VENUE
1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims Paris
1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Madrid
1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2* AC Milan Brussels
1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims Stuttgart
1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Glasgow
Frankfurt
1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Bern
1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Amsterdam
Madrid
1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica London
1963–64 Inter Milan 3–1 Real Vienna
Madrid
1964–65 Inter Milan 1–0 Benfica Milan
1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Brussels
1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Inter Lisbon
Milan
1967–68 Manchester 4–1* Benfica London
United
1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Madrid
1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1* Celtic Milan
1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinai London
kos
1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Inter Rotterdam
Milan
1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Belgrade
1973–74 Bayern 1–1 (4-0 Atletico Brussels
Munich on Madrid
replay)
1974–75 Bayern 2–0 Leeds Paris
Munich United
1975–76 Bayern 1–0 Saint-Etie Glasgow
Munich nne
1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Rome
Moenchengl
adbach
1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club London
Brugge
1978–79 Nottingham 1–0 Malmo FF Munich
Forest
1979–80 Nottingham 1–0 Hamburger Madrid
Forest SV
1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Paris
Madrid
1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern Rotterdam
Munich
1982–83 Hamburger 1–0 Juventus Athens
SV
1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 (4-2 AS Roma Rome
on
penalties
)
1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Brussels
1985–86 Steaua 0–0 (2-0 Barcelona Seville
Bucharest on
penalties
)
1986–87 Porto 2–1 Bayern Vienna
Munich
1987–88 PSV 0–0 (6-5 Benfica Stuttgart
Eindhoven on
penalties
)
1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua Barcelona
București
1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Vienna
1990–91 Red Star 0–0 (5-3 Marseille Bari
Belgrade on
penalties
)
1991–92 Barcelona 1–0† Sampdoria London
1992–93 Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Munich
1993–94 Milan 4–0 Barcelona Athens
1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Vienna
1995–96 Juventus 1–1 (4-2 Ajax Rome
on
penalties
)
1996–97 Borussia 3–1 Juventus Munich
Dortmund
1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam
1998–99 Manchester 2–1 Bayern Barcelona
United Munich
1999–20 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia St Denis
00
2000–01 Bayern 1–1 (5-4 Valencia Milan
Munich on
penalties
)
2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Glasgow
Leverkusen
2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 (3-2 Juventus Mancheste
on r
penalties
)
2003–04 Porto 3–0 Monaco Gelsenkir
chen
2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 (3-2 AC Milan Istanbul
on
penalties
)
2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal St Denis
2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Athens
2007–08 Manchester 1–1 (6-5 Chelsea Moscow
United on
penalties
)
2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester Rome
United
2009–10 Inter Milan 2–0 Bayern Madrid
Munich
2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester London
United
2011–12 Chelsea 1–1 (4-3 Bayern Munich
on Munich
penalties
)
2012–13 Bayern 2–1 Borussia London
Munich Dortmund
2013–14 Real Madrid 4–1* Atletico Lisbon
Madrid
2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Juventus Berlin
2015–16 Real Madrid 1–1 (5-3 Atletico Milan
on Madrid
penalties
)
2016–17 Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus Cardiff
2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool Kyiv
2018–19 Liverpool 2–0 Tottenham Madrid
Hotspur
2019–20 Bayern 1–0 Paris St Lisbon
Munich Germain
2020–21 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester Porto
City
2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool St Denis
2022–23 Manchester 1–0 Inter Istanbul
City Milan
2023-24 Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia London
Dortmund
2024-25 Paris St 5-0 Inter Munich
Germain Milan
* Denotes after extra time
- -
The following clubs have won the European Cup:
15 - Real Madrid
7 - AC Milan
6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5 - Barcelona
4 - Ajax Amsterdam
3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan
2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea
1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris St Germain.
The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992. REUTERS