Soccer-List of European Cup winners

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Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and their players celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 28 - Here is a list of European Cup/Champions League winners as we look ahead to Saturday's final between Paris St Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNERS-UP VENUE

1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims Paris

1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Madrid

1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2* AC Milan Brussels

1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims Stuttgart

1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Glasgow

Frankfurt

1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Bern

1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Amsterdam

Madrid

1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica London

1963–64 Inter Milan 3–1 Real Vienna

Madrid

1964–65 Inter Milan 1–0 Benfica Milan

1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Brussels

1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Inter Lisbon

Milan

1967–68 Manchester 4–1* Benfica London

United

1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Madrid

1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1* Celtic Milan

1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinai London

kos

1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Inter Rotterdam

Milan

1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Belgrade

1973–74 Bayern 1–1 (4-0 Atletico Brussels

Munich on Madrid

replay)

1974–75 Bayern 2–0 Leeds Paris

Munich United

1975–76 Bayern 1–0 Saint-Etie Glasgow

Munich nne

1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Rome

Moenchengl

adbach

1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club London

Brugge

1978–79 Nottingham 1–0 Malmo FF Munich

Forest

1979–80 Nottingham 1–0 Hamburger Madrid

Forest SV

1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Paris

Madrid

1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern Rotterdam

Munich

1982–83 Hamburger 1–0 Juventus Athens

SV

1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 (4-2 AS Roma Rome

on

penalties

)

1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Brussels

1985–86 Steaua 0–0 (2-0 Barcelona Seville

Bucharest on

penalties

)

1986–87 Porto 2–1 Bayern Vienna

Munich

1987–88 PSV 0–0 (6-5 Benfica Stuttgart

Eindhoven on

penalties

)

1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua Barcelona

București

1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Vienna

1990–91 Red Star 0–0 (5-3 Marseille Bari

Belgrade on

penalties

)

1991–92 Barcelona 1–0† Sampdoria London

1992–93 Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Munich

1993–94 Milan 4–0 Barcelona Athens

1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Vienna

1995–96 Juventus 1–1 (4-2 Ajax Rome

on

penalties

)

1996–97 Borussia 3–1 Juventus Munich

Dortmund

1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam

1998–99 Manchester 2–1 Bayern Barcelona

United Munich

1999–20 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia St Denis

00

2000–01 Bayern 1–1 (5-4 Valencia Milan

Munich on

penalties

)

2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Glasgow

Leverkusen

2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 (3-2 Juventus Mancheste

on r

penalties

)

2003–04 Porto 3–0 Monaco Gelsenkir

chen

2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 (3-2 AC Milan Istanbul

on

penalties

)

2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal St Denis

2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Athens

2007–08 Manchester 1–1 (6-5 Chelsea Moscow

United on

penalties

)

2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester Rome

United

2009–10 Inter Milan 2–0 Bayern Madrid

Munich

2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester London

United

2011–12 Chelsea 1–1 (4-3 Bayern Munich

on Munich

penalties

)

2012–13 Bayern 2–1 Borussia London

Munich Dortmund

2013–14 Real Madrid 4–1* Atletico Lisbon

Madrid

2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Juventus Berlin

2015–16 Real Madrid 1–1 (5-3 Atletico Milan

on Madrid

penalties

)

2016–17 Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus Cardiff

2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool Kyiv

2018–19 Liverpool 2–0 Tottenham Madrid

Hotspur

2019–20 Bayern 1–0 Paris St Lisbon

Munich Germain

2020–21 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester Porto

City

2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool St Denis

2022–23 Manchester 1–0 Inter Istanbul

City Milan

2023-24 Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia London

Dortmund

2024-25 Paris St 5-0 Inter Munich

Germain Milan

* Denotes after extra time

- -

The following clubs have won the European Cup:

15 - Real Madrid

7 - AC Milan

6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5 - Barcelona

4 - Ajax Amsterdam

3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan

2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea

1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris St Germain.

The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992. REUTERS