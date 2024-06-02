List of European Cup winners

LONDON - List of European Cup/Champions League winners after Real Madrid won 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final at Wembley:
SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNERS-UP VENUE
1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims Paris
1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Madrid
1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2* AC Milan Brussels
1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims Stuttgart
1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Glasgow
Frankfurt
1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Bern
1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Madrid Amsterdam
1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica London
1963–64 Inter Milan 3–1 Real Madrid Vienna
1964–65 Inter Milan 1–0 Benfica Milan
1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Brussels
1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Inter Milan Lisbon
1967–68 Manchester 4–1* Benfica London
United
1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Madrid
1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1* Celtic Milan
1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinaikos London
1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Inter Milan Rotterdam
1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Belgrade
1973–74 Bayern 1–1 (4-0 on Atletico Brussels
Munich replay) Madrid
1974–75 Bayern 2–0 Leeds United Paris
Munich
1975–76 Bayern 1–0 Saint-Etienne Glasgow
Munich
1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Rome
Moenchengladb
ach
1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club Brugge London
1978–79 Nottingham 1–0 Malmo FF Munich
Forest
1979–80 Nottingham 1–0 Hamburger SV Madrid
Forest
1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid Paris
1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern Munich Rotterdam
1982–83 Hamburger 1–0 Juventus Athens
SV
1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 (4-2 on AS Roma Rome
penalties)
1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Brussels
1985–86 Steaua 0–0 (2-0 on Barcelona Seville
Bucharest penalties)
1986–87 Porto 2–1 Bayern Munich Vienna
1987–88 PSV 0–0 (6-5 on Benfica Stuttgart
Eindhoven penalties)
1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua Barcelona
București
1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Vienna
1990–91 Red Star 0–0 (5-3 on Marseille Bari
Belgrade penalties)
1991–92 Barcelona 1–0† Sampdoria London
1992–93 Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Munich
1993–94 Milan 4–0 Barcelona Athens
1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Vienna
1995–96 Juventus 1–1 (4-2 on Ajax Rome
penalties)
1996–97 Borussia 3–1 Juventus Munich
Dortmund
1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam
1998–99 Manchester 2–1 Bayern Munich Barcelona
United
1999–200 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia St Denis
0
2000–01 Bayern 1–1 (5-4 on Valencia Milan
Munich penalties)
2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Glasgow
Leverkusen
2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 (3-2 on Juventus Manchester
penalties)
2003–04 Porto 3–0 Monaco Gelsenkirc
hen
2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 (3-2 on AC Milan Istanbul
penalties)
2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal St Denis
2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Athens
2007–08 Manchester 1–1 (6-5 on Chelsea Moscow
United penalties)
2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester Rome
United
2009–10 Inter Milan 2–0 Bayern Munich Madrid
2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester London
United
2011–12 Chelsea 1–1 (4-3 on Bayern Munich Munich
penalties)
2012–13 Bayern 2–1 Borussia London
Munich Dortmund
2013–14 Real Madrid 4–1* Atletico Lisbon
Madrid
2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Juventus Berlin
2015–16 Real Madrid 1–1 (5-3 on Atletico Milan
penalties) Madrid
2016–17 Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus Cardiff
2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool Kyiv
2018–19 Liverpool 2–0 Tottenham Madrid
Hotspur
2019–20 Bayern 1–0 Paris St Lisbon
Munich Germain
2020–21 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester Porto
City
2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool St Denis
2022–23 Manchester 1–0 Inter Milan Istanbul
City
Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia London
2023-24 Dortmund
* Denotes after extra time
- -
The following clubs have won the European Cup:
15 - Real Madrid
7 - AC Milan
6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5 - Barcelona
4 - Ajax Amsterdam
3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan
2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea
1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City
The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.