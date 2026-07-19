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Soccer-List of all-time top scorers at World Cup

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July 18 - List of the all-time top scorers at the World Cup after France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice against England in the third-place playoff to move ahead of Lionel Messi in the rankings.

1 Kylian Mbappe France 22 22

2 Lionel Messi Argentina 21 33

3 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24

4 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19

5= Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13

5= Harry Kane England 14 18

7 Just Fontaine France 13 6

8 Pele Brazil 12 14

9= Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 5

9= Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 11 17

9= Cristiano Portugal 11 27

Ronaldo REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.