Soccer-List of all-time top scorers at World Cup
July 18 - List of the all-time top scorers at the World Cup after France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice against England in the third-place playoff to move ahead of Lionel Messi in the rankings.
1 Kylian Mbappe France 22 22
2 Lionel Messi Argentina 21 33
3 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24
4 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19
5= Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13
5= Harry Kane England 14 18
7 Just Fontaine France 13 6
8 Pele Brazil 12 14
9= Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 5
9= Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 11 17
9= Cristiano Portugal 11 27
Ronaldo REUTERS