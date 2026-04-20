Soccer-English Premier League title race run-in
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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.
April 20 - Remaining English Premier League fixtures for the two main title contenders after Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday:
ARSENAL (Played 33 games, 70 points, goal difference +37)
Saturday, April 25Home Newcastle United
Saturday, May 2 HomeFulham
Sunday, May 10 AwayWest Ham United
Sunday, May 17 HomeBurnley
Sunday, May 24 AwayCrystal Palace
MANCHESTER CITY (Played 32 games, 67 points, goal difference +36)
Wednesday, April 22 Away Burnley
Monday, May 4 AwayEverton
Saturday, May 9 Home Brentford
Sunday, May 17 Away Bournemouth
Friday, May 22 Home Crystal Palace
Sunday, May 24 Home Aston Villa REUTERS