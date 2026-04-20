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Soccer-English Premier League title race run-in

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Newcastle United - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 18, 2026 Newcastle United players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Newcastle United - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 18, 2026 Newcastle United players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

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April 20 - Remaining English Premier League fixtures for the two main title contenders after Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday:

ARSENAL (Played 33 games, 70 points, goal difference +37)

Saturday, April 25Home Newcastle United

Saturday, May 2 HomeFulham

Sunday, May 10 AwayWest Ham United

Sunday, May 17 HomeBurnley

Sunday, May 24 AwayCrystal Palace

MANCHESTER CITY (Played 32 games, 67 points, goal difference +36)

Wednesday, April 22 Away Burnley

Monday, May 4 AwayEverton

Saturday, May 9 Home Brentford

Sunday, May 17 Away Bournemouth

Friday, May 22 Home Crystal Palace

Sunday, May 24 Home Aston Villa REUTERS

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Manchester City

Newcastle United

Arsenal

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.