Soccer-Departing France manager Didier Deschamps

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 France coach Didier Deschamp looks dejected after the match as France finish fourth place in the World Cup REUTERS/Carlos Barria

July 18 - Didier Deschamps, the longest-serving France manager, ended his 14-year spell in the role after Les Bleus were beaten 6-4 by England in the third-place match at the World Cup on Saturday.

France lost 2-0 to Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Following are facts about Deschamps' playing and coaching career:

Born: October 15, 1968, in Bayonne, France.

PLAYING CAREER

* Deschamps, a midfielder, made his Ligue 1 debut for Nantes in September 1985 before leaving to join Olympique de Marseille four years later.

* Won the first of his 103 caps in 1989 as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier at home to Yugoslavia.

* After a brief stint at Girondins de Bordeaux he returned to Marseille, helping them clinch the league championship in 1990 and 1992 before achieving Champions League glory in 1993.

MOVE TO ITALY

* Moved to Juventus in 1994 and won three Serie A titles plus the Champions League again in 1996.

WORLD CUP

* Captained France to a World Cup triumph on home soil in 1998 and followed that with Euro 2000 success before retiring from international football.

* In between the World Cup and Euro triumphs, Deschamps moved to Chelsea but left after a disappointing season to join Valencia, where he also played one term before retiring in 2001.

MANAGEMENT

* In 2001 became manager of AS Monaco and won the 2003 French League Cup before leading them to the 2004 Champions League final which they lost 3-0 to Porto.

* Resigned in September 2005 after a bad start to the season.

* Appointed Juventus coach in July 2006 following their demotion from Serie A due to a match-fixing scandal. After persuading several top players to stay, led the team straight back to the top flight despite a nine-point deduction.

* Resigned a week after Juve clinched promotion amid disagreements with club officials over the way forward in Serie A.

MARSEILLE RETURN

* Appointed successor to Eric Gerets as manager of Marseille for the 2009-10 season.

* Won French title in first season back at Marseille and led theme to runners-up spot in 2011. Also won three successive League Cups from 2010 to 2012.

FRANCE

* Named France coach in July 2012 to succeed former national teammate Laurent Blanc who decided not to renew his contract after the country's quarter-final exit at Euro 2012.

* Qualified for the 2014 World Cup, losing to eventual champions Germany in the quarter-finals.

* France hosted Euro 2016, and Deschamps' side reached the final which they lost to Portugal after extra time.

* Won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

* Deschamps became the third man after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as player and manager.

* France won the 2020-21 Nations League, defeating Spain 2-1 in the final.

* Led France to a second successive World Cup final in Qatar in 2022, losing on penalties to Argentina following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

* At Euro 2024, France finished second in their group behind Austria and went out in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout defeat by Portugal following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

* In January 2025, the French soccer federation told Reuters that Deschamps, France's longest serving national team coach, would not seek to renew his contract, which expires in 2026. Deschamps confirmed the news.

* France topped their group in the 2024-25 Nations League, ahead of Italy and Belgium and beat Croatia in quarter-finals before losing 5-4 to Spain in the semis.

* Deschamps' men faced another semi-final loss to Spain at the World Cup on Tuesday, going down 2-0.

* Deschamps has a record 20 World Cup victories as coach. REUTERS