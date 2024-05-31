Soccer-Champions League final - path, past winners, odds

Real Madrid will seek to win Europe's biggest club prize for the record 15th time when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday.

Here is how the two teams reached the final.

REAL MADRID

Group C - first place

Real 1 Union Berlin 0

Napoli 2 Real 3

Braga 1 Real 2

Real 3 Braga 0

Real 4 Napoli 2

Union Berlin 2 Real 3

Round of 16

RB Leipzig 0 Real 1

Real 1 RB Leipzig 1

Quarter-final

Real 3 Manchester City 3

Manchester City 1 Real 1

(3-4 on penalties)

Semi-final

Bayern Munich 2 Real 2

Real 2 Bayern Munich 1

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Group F - first place

Paris St Germain 2 Dortmund 0

Dortmund 0 AC Milan 0

Newcastle United 0 Dortmund 1

Dortmund 2 Newcastle United 0

AC Milan 1 Dortmund 3

Dortmund 1 Paris St Germain 1

Round of 16

PSV 1 Dortmund 1

Dortmund 2 PSV 0

Quarter-final

Atletico Madrid 2 Dortmund 1

Dortmund 4 Atletico Madrid 2

Semi-final

Dortmund 1 Paris St Germain 0

Paris St Germain 0 Dortmund 1

List of past European Cup/Champions League winners

SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNERS-UP VENUE

1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims Paris

1956–57 Real Madrid 2–0 Fiorentina Madrid

1957–58 Real Madrid 3–2* AC Milan Brussels

1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims Stuttgart

1959–60 Real Madrid 7–3 Eintracht Glasgow

Frankfurt

1960–61 Benfica 3–2 Barcelona Bern

1961–62 Benfica 5–3 Real Madrid Amsterdam

1962–63 AC Milan 2–1 Benfica London

1963–64 Inter Milan 3–1 Real Madrid Vienna

1964–65 Inter Milan 1–0 Benfica Milan

1965–66 Real Madrid 2–1 Partizan Brussels

1966–67 Celtic 2–1 Inter Milan Lisbon

1967–68 Manchester 4–1* Benfica London

United

1968–69 AC Milan 4–1 Ajax Madrid

1969–70 Feyenoord 2–1* Celtic Milan

1970–71 Ajax 2–0 Panathinaikos London

1971–72 Ajax 2–0 Inter Milan Rotterdam

1972–73 Ajax 1–0 Juventus Belgrade

1973–74 Bayern 1–1 (4-0 on Atletico Brussels

Munich replay) Madrid

1974–75 Bayern 2–0 Leeds United Paris

Munich

1975–76 Bayern 1–0 Saint-Etienne Glasgow

Munich

1976–77 Liverpool 3–1 Borussia Rome

Moenchengladb

ach

1977–78 Liverpool 1–0 Club Brugge London

1978–79 Nottingham 1–0 Malmo FF Munich

Forest

1979–80 Nottingham 1–0 Hamburger SV Madrid

Forest

1980–81 Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid Paris

1981–82 Aston Villa 1–0 Bayern Munich Rotterdam

1982–83 Hamburger 1–0 Juventus Athens

SV

1983–84 Liverpool 1–1 (4-2 on AS Roma Rome

penalties)

1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool Brussels

1985–86 Steaua 0–0 (2-0 on Barcelona Seville

Bucharest penalties)

1986–87 Porto 2–1 Bayern Munich Vienna

1987–88 PSV 0–0 (6-5 on Benfica Stuttgart

Eindhoven penalties)

1988–89 AC Milan 4–0 Steaua Barcelona

Bucharest

1989–90 AC Milan 1–0 Benfica Vienna

1990–91 Red Star 0–0 (5-3 on Marseille Bari

Belgrade penalties)

1991–92 Barcelona 1–0† Sampdoria London

1992–93 Marseille 1–0 AC Milan Munich

1993–94 Milan 4–0 Barcelona Athens

1994–95 Ajax 1–0 AC Milan Vienna

1995–96 Juventus 1–1 (4-2 on Ajax Rome

penalties)

1996–97 Borussia 3–1 Juventus Munich

Dortmund

1997–98 Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus Amsterdam

1998–99 Manchester 2–1 Bayern Munich Barcelona

United

1999–200 Real Madrid 3–0 Valencia St Denis

0

2000–01 Bayern 1–1 (5-4 on Valencia Milan

Munich penalties)

2001–02 Real Madrid 2–1 Bayer Glasgow

Leverkusen

2002–03 AC Milan 0–0 (3-2 on Juventus Manchester

penalties)

2003–04 Porto 3–0 Monaco Gelsenkirc

hen

2004–05 Liverpool 3–3 (3-2 on AC Milan Istanbul

penalties)

2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal St Denis

2006–07 AC Milan 2–1 Liverpool Athens

2007–08 Manchester 1–1 (6-5 on Chelsea Moscow

United penalties)

2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester Rome

United

2009–10 Inter Milan 2–0 Bayern Munich Madrid

2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester London

United

2011–12 Chelsea 1–1 (4-3 on Bayern Munich Munich

penalties)

2012–13 Bayern 2–1 Borussia London

Munich Dortmund

2013–14 Real Madrid 4–1* Atletico Lisbon

Madrid

2014–15 Barcelona 3–1 Juventus Berlin

2015–16 Real Madrid 1–1 (5-3 on Atletico Milan

penalties) Madrid

2016–17 Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus Cardiff

2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool Kyiv

2018–19 Liverpool 2–0 Tottenham Madrid

Hotspur

2019–20 Bayern 1–0 Paris St Lisbon

Munich Germain

2020–21 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester Porto

City

2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool St Denis

2022–23 Manchester 1–0 Inter Milan Istanbul

City

* Denotes after extra time

- -

The following clubs have won the European Cup:

14 - Real Madrid

7 - AC Milan

6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5 - Barcelona

4 - Ajax Amsterdam

3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan

2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea

1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City

The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992

Here are the latest betting odds

bet365:

Real Madrid 3/10

Borussia Dortmund 5/2

Skybet:

Real Madrid 2/7

Borussia Dortmund 5/2

Paddy Power:

Real Madrid 3/10

Borussia Dortmund 12/5

William Hill:

Real Madrid 3/10

Borussia Dortmund 12/5

The website Oddschecker says 68% of all bets on the final have been placed on Real Madrid winning. REUTERS