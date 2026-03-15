Sluggish Man City drop points in WSL title chase

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STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 15 - Manchester City's seemingly inevitable march towards the Women's Super League title hit a bump in the road on Sunday as they were held to a scoreless draw at Aston Villa, with their hosts hitting the woodwork in a frenetic first half.

Despite the dropped points City top the standings on 43 points with 17 of their 22 league games played. They are nine ahead of cross-town rivals Manchester United, who have a game in hand and face Chelsea in the League Cup final in Bristol later on Sunday.

Chelsea, whose run of six league titles in a row is almost certain to come to an end in a few weeks, are third on 33 points with 16 games played, with Arsenal a point further back in fourth.

As the WSL resumed after the international break, City looked sluggish and Villa dominated the opening half-hour, with Dutch winger Chasity Grant hitting the post for the home side.

The league leaders upped the tempo in the second half and created their fair share of goal-scoring chances, but former City keeper Ellie Roebuck was in superb form in the Villa goal, helping to secure a well-deserved point for her side that leaves them ninth in the table on 17 points.

With the league set to expand from 12 to 14 teams from next season, 10th-placed Liverpool did themselves a favour in their bid to avoid a relegation playoff at the end of the season against the third-placed side from WSL 2 by beating bottom side Leicester City 2-0.

Liverpool move to 13 points, two ahead of West Ham United, who host Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and as it stands, Leicester are set to play the promotion/relegation playoff, with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Bristol City and Southampton among their likely opponents.

In London, goals from Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a comfortable 2-0 win away to London City Lionesses, while Kelly Gago grabbed an 83rd-minute winner for Everton as they cruised to a 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS