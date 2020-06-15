Sluggish Atletico's European spot in peril

BILBAO • Atletico Madrid may be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but this could be their last season in premier European competition - at least for a year - with a dull showing like yesterday.

Diego Simeone's players failed to make ground on their top-four rivals, stumbling to a 1-1 La Liga draw at 10th-placed Athletic Bilbao to leave them in sixth place, two spots outside the coveted top four.

Fifth-placed Getafe had lost 2-1 at Granada on Friday, meaning the visitors could have leapfrogged their fellow Madrid club with a victory at an empty San Mames.

But Atletico were sluggish in their first game in three months following La Liga's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only two shots on target.

Iker Muniain gave the hosts the lead, prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move.

While Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke, they could not find another way past Unai Simon.

In a game where chances were far and few in between, Simeone's side could have won it in the second half but the Bilbao goalkeeper was up to the task, saving Santiago Arias' strike after the ball had rebounded into his path off a redirected cross from Renan Lodi.

The share of the spoils means Atletico have now drawn 13 La Liga games this season - an unwanted club record, especially as no other Spanish top-flight team has racked up more draws.

They have also failed to win their past five away games in the league, with Costa's poor form not helping their cause. His goal at Bilbao was just his third of the term, and his first since last October.

However, the Brazil-born Spain international won plaudits after he dedicated his strike to Virginia Torrecilla, a midfielder who plays for Atletico's women's team.

She underwent surgery on a brain tumour last month and Costa held up her shirt following his equaliser.

Torrecilla was touched by his gesture, yesterday tweeting: "I have no words... You are amazing! Thanks from the bottom of my heart."

The classy act, however, did not save Costa from being substituted - one of 10 changes made by both sides - in the second half for Alvaro Morata, although his replacement was not any better.

Atletico skipper Koke afterwards lamented at letting another opportunity go by, adding: "We're not in the worst situation as this was our first game back and Athletic are a difficult side, but we cannot afford to slip up again if we want to get into the Champions League.

"It's strange to come to a place like San Mames, which lives for football and to have no fans, but we hope we can get back to normality soon."

Simeone is also not giving up on Champions League qualification via a top-four finish with 10 games left, saying: "We were closer to victory in the second half. We couldn't win, but now we have to keep working because each match is a final... Every game will be difficult for all the teams."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS