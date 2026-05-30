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Sacked Liverpool manager Arne Slot faced a difficult second season at the helm, with the club finishing fifth in the English Premier League.

LONDON – Liverpool sacked manager Arne Slot on May 30, saying the club were seeking a “change of direction”, after a disastrous defence of their English Premier League title.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way,” the club said in a statement. “He leaves with an English Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation.”

The 47-year-old Dutchman joined club in June 2024, and won the Reds their 20th league title in his first season in charge after replacing club legend Jurgen Klopp.

He was named the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year and Premier League Manager of the Season at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, having also guided the team to the League Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League after topping the group phase.

However, the former Feyenoord coach faced a difficult second season at the helm, with Liverpool eventually finishing fifth in the league. The Reds ended the campaign without a trophy despite a record summer transfer spend.

Liverpool splurged nearly £450 million (S$773.1 million), the most ever spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

In the process, they broke the British transfer record with the £125 million capture of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. They also bagged Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million, excluding add-ons.

The Isak fee alone was more than 10 Premier League clubs spent in total during the window. But in the end, the striker was beset by fitness problems while playmaker Wirtz struggled with the transition to English football.

Fellow arrivals Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, both fullbacks, also failed to make an impact, while another defensive reinforcement, Giovanni Leoni, tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut and missed the rest of the campaign.

Slot also had to deal with emotional turmoil caused by the death of forward Diogo Jota in a car accident in July.

Liverpool fans turned on Slot after a number of poor performances and there was some disharmony in the dressing room, with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken.

The Egyptian recently called for a return to “heavy metal football” in an explosive social media post, referring to Klopp’s high energy style of play. Salah’s comments were liked by multiple members of the current squad.

Liverpool said the process to appoint a successor is under way, with media reports suggesting Andoni Iraola is the clear favourite to take the Anfield hot set after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to sixth in the league as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time.

The former Spain fullback was appointed by Bournemouth in 2023 when current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was technical director at the Cherries.

The Athletic reported that VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness and Lens boss Pierre Sage are also options.

Many fans were keen for the return of Xabi Alonso to Anfield, but the club’s former midfielder will instead take charge of Chelsea next season.

The new manager is likely to have a rebuilding job on his hands with the recent departures of club legends Salah and Andy Robertson, as well as the impending exit of first-choice centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

While Slot “does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it”, the Liverpool club statement noted, “At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward.”

“The conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction,” it added.



Slot started his coaching career at Cambuur in his native Netherlands before stints at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

He led Feyenoord to the Conference League final in 2021-22 before guiding them to their first Eredivisie title since 2017 the following season. He won the Dutch Cup in his final season at De Kuip in 2023-24, before leaving to join Liverpool. REUTERS, AFP