Slot targets improved display against Man City at home

Feb 5 - Liverpool are eager to showcase how far they have progressed when they face second‑placed Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday after losing 3-0 to them in November, manager Arne Slot said on Thursday.

The champions head into the clash after a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United, while City dropped points against 14th‑placed Tottenham Hotspur, surrendering a two‑goal advantage in a 2-2 draw.

"I mainly remember the game we played at Etihad and we were outplayed for large parts in the first half," Slot told reporters.

"So this is another moment to see where we are in the development of this team. We know the importance of a result.

"It also helped City our goal was disallowed and they got a penalty after VAR interference. Conceding a set piece did not help either and these factors do affect the game. This time, we want to show a different side of things."

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League with 39 points from 24 matches.

"It's the end phase of the season so results matter more," Slot said.

"We have shown apart from that first half against City and Palace that we can compete with every team. We have not found the consistency for the results but we have shown against all the names, that we can compete."

Slot confirmed that defender Jeremie Frimpong will miss the weekend fixture, but Joe Gomez could return to bolster the defensive line.

The Dutchman also explained the club’s decision to recruit four central defenders during the winter transfer window — Jeremy Jacquet, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Mor Talla Ndiaye and Noah Adekoya — describing it as planning for life after Virgil van Dijk.

"Hopefully Virgil can stay fit for multiple years but this club is not stupid," Slot said.

"We do know somewhere in the upcoming years there is life after Virgil but that is for every position. We don't think about short term only." REUTERS