Slot says Liverpool must avoid late errors ahead of Newcastle visit

Jan 30 - Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side cannot afford any more late lapses as they prepare to host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, saying every point is vital in their push for a top-four finish.

The Merseyside club conceded a goal in injury time against Bournemouth to lose 3-2 last Saturday, slipping to sixth in the league table with 36 points.

But while the 6-0 Champions League win against Qarabag on Wednesday has lifted spirits, Slot remained cautious about the team's consistency heading into the crucial stage of the season.

"We are fully aware of the fact that one win is never enough at this club and the next one (game) is coming fast against Newcastle," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"I am 100% sure that that game is a bigger challenge than the one that we faced on Wednesday. Every single game is crucial, but the position we are in now makes every game even more crucial, because we want to achieve top four.

"We've experienced how tough it is to play against Newcastle. But it is always helpful to win, especially after we lost in the last minute against Bournemouth."

Liverpool have gone five games without a win in the Premier League, having drawn four and lost one, and now trail leaders Arsenal by 14 points.

"It's obvious that the closer you come to the end, the less opportunities you have to make a mistake," Slot said.

"We cannot afford to make mistakes anymore because we've made far too many."

Slot said right back Jeremie Frimpong, who was injured early in the win over Qarabag, would be "out for a few weeks" but centre back Ibrahima Konate would return to the squad after missing their last three games following the death of his father.

The Dutch manager also addressed Mohamed Salah's return to the side following his stint at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Egyptian scoring a goal against Qarabag, his first in nine games for Liverpool.

"I was really pleased for Mo that he scored that goal because no matter how much he has scored for this club it is always good to be on the scoresheet," Slot said.

"The team has to make sure that Salah and other players get in good positions."

"If this happens enough times, then our players will do what we expect of them because they have so much quality." REUTERS