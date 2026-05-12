Slavia Prague ordered to forfeit derby with Sparta

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PRAGUE, May 12 - The Czech League Football Association on Tuesday fined Slavia Prague 10 million crowns ($483,000), closed their stadium for the next four matches and ordered the club to forfeit the derby against Sparta that was abandoned after fans stormed the pitch in the closing minutes.

The association also fined Sparta Prague 600,000 Czech crowns after their fans set off flares and damaged the stadium. The financial penalty for Slavia -- who forfeited the match 0-3 -- represented the maximum amount under league rules.

"We accept the decision of the disciplinary committee with respect and are fully aware of the seriousness of the entire situation and the responsibility associated with organising the match," Slavia said in a statement.

The melee on Saturday generated global headlines after video clips of Slavia fans launching flares and attacking Sparta players went viral. Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik called the incident a disgrace and said the club would close the North Tribune where the diehard supporters sit indefinitely.

Slavia also suspended striker Tomas Chory and midfielder David Doudera for the remainder of the season for their actions during the match in which both received red cards and said neither would play for the Czech champions again.

The derby was abandoned after hundreds of home fans stormed the pitch in the closing minutes, when hosts Slavia were leading 3-2 and were seconds away from clinching the Czech League title.

Slavia supporters breached security barriers during stoppage time and flooded the field, with some carrying lit flares and running toward the visiting section. Pyrotechnics were thrown into the stands as players from both teams attempted to leave the pitch.

Czech police intervened to restore order and said they have launched criminal proceedings on suspicion of rioting. Authorities also confirmed that Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik was among those targeted by home fans and was struck by a flare. REUTERS