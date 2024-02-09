Sinisterra signs long-term deal with Bournemouth

Luis Sinisterra has made his move to AFC Bournemouth from Leeds United permanent, signing a long-term deal with the Premier League team on Friday.

Bournemouth reportedly agreed to a £20 million fee with Championship (second-tier) side Leeds.

The 24-year-old Colombian had been impressive since joining Bournemouth in September on a loan spell from Leeds United, with three goals and three assists in his 17 appearances.

"I'm really happy to make this move. I'm excited to play for Bournemouth for the long term," Sinisterra said. "I feel really comfortable here and the fans are really nice. When I meet them in the streets, they show the love."

Andoni Iraola's team are 12th in the table on 27 points, but are winless in their last four games. They play Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. REUTERS

