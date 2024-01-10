Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata mulls name change

SINGAPORE – Six-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata have wasted no time in assembling a new squad ahead of the new season, when they will be competing as a local outfit and possibly under a new name.

Club chairman Daisuke Korenaga said the Jurong-based club are mulling over a name change in their 21st season, having joined the local league since 2004 as a largely foreign side.

“We are considering changing the name, but I don’t know, maybe this year or next year, maybe something with the name Jurong (in it),” he told The Straits Times at their Jurong East Stadium office on Jan 10.

Albirex, a satellite side of their J-League parent club, in September announced their plans to convert into a local outfit for the new season and have been on a signing spree – snapping up five foreigners and 11 locals – with more to be announced.

Korenaga said they acted swiftly as they need time for the new signings to adapt to their style of football and culture, adding that their players will report for pre-season training on Jan 23 before starting team training in February.

While details of the new season have yet to be announced, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Bernard Tan had said that the SPL will kick off in the middle of the year, with a pre-tournament before that.

ST understands that the foreign player quota will also be increased from its current maximum of four (including one from an Asian Football Confederation member association) to six (including one from an AFC member association and one Under-21 player) per match.

Albirex have filled their quota with six Japanese players, including two veteran midfielders in ex-international Yojiro Takahagi, 37, and Yohei Otake, 34, a seasoned campaigner with FC Tokyo and Shonan Bellmare in the top-tier J1 League. Defender Stevia Egbus Mikuni, 25, also arrives with J2 and J3 playing experience.

They have also renewed the contract of defender Koki Kawachi, 23, and recaptured striker Shuhei Hoshino, 28, from fellow SPL side Balestier Khalsa. Midfielder Arya Igami Tarhani, 20, will fill their U-21 player spot.

Their notable local signings include striker Amy Recha, 31, and winger Daniel Goh, 24, both of whom received national call-ups in 2023. At the back, they can still rely on captain and national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, 39.

Goh, who was with Albirex in 2020, before moving to the Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa, is targeting a permanent spot in the starting XI and the national team.

He said: “When I was with Albirex previously, only two local players were able to start. The foundation is Japanese football and that’s what made me come here. When I was here, I played two games so I didn’t really learn as much as I wanted to. I wanted to learn the Japanese culture and to improve myself.”