Singapore notch 4-0 win over minnows Mongolia in friendly football match

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Song Ui-yong scores one goal and provides one against minnows Mongolia.

SINGAPORE – Singapore breezed past 187th-ranked Mongolia 4-0 in their friendly match played in front of a 4,234-strong crowd at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 31.

Goals courtesy of Safuwan Baharudin, Song Ui-yong, Shawal Anuar and Ikhsan Fandi were enough to see off the visitors, who had not played an international match in nearly two years. They last beat Timor Leste 2-0 in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Sept 10, 2024.

The match marked a special milestone for Lions skipper Hariss Harun, who collected his 148th cap to overtake Daniel Bennett and become Singapore’s most-capped footballer. The 35-year-old received a standing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the 75th minute.

The world No. 147 Lions will next host 94th-ranked China on June 5 at the same venue.