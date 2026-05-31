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Singapore notch 4-0 win over minnows Mongolia in friendly football match

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Song Ui-yong scored one and provided one against minnows Mongolia.

Song Ui-yong scores one goal and provides one against minnows Mongolia.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Melvyn Teoh

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SINGAPORE – Singapore breezed past 187th-ranked Mongolia 4-0 in their friendly match played in front of a 4,234-strong crowd at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 31.

Goals courtesy of Safuwan Baharudin, Song Ui-yong, Shawal Anuar and Ikhsan Fandi were enough to see off the visitors, who had not played an international match in nearly two years. They last beat Timor Leste 2-0 in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Sept 10, 2024.

The match marked a special milestone for Lions skipper Hariss Harun, who collected his 148th cap to overtake Daniel Bennett and become Singapore’s most-capped footballer. The 35-year-old received a standing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the 75th minute.

The world No. 147 Lions will next host 94th-ranked China on June 5 at the same venue.

More on this topic
Fandi brothers could be affected by changes to Thai League 1’s foreign player rules
Hariss Harun’s record 148th cap – From humble start to leader of the Lions pride

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

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FAS/Football Association of Singapore

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.