Singapore lose 2-1 to China in test against fellow Asian Cup team

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Singapore's Glenn Kweh (in red) having an attempt nullified by China goalkeeper Li Hao in a 2-1 friendly defeat at the Jalan Besar Stadium on June 5.

SINGAPORE – In their first real test against a fellow Asian Cup team since qualifying for the continental showpiece, world No. 147 Singapore suffered a 2-1 defeat by 94th-ranked China at the Jalan Besar Stadium on June 5.

A goal by substitute Ilhan Fandi gave the home supporters something to cheer about after their team trailed 2-0 at the break.

While Lions coach Gavin Lee felt that there was “a lot less fear” among his charges when they approached this game, compared to their previous encounters in 2024 that ended in a 2-2 draw at home and a 4-1 away defeat, they were ultimately undone by the finer points.

Lee said: “We never gave in, we never gave up, and in many phases we found good solutions. But the result shows that at this level, the smallest details can punish you.

“These are the lessons we take away with us, and we are definitely not satisfied because we didn’t get the outcome we wanted .”

His back four did not take heed of the early warning signs when China skipper Wei Shihao headed a cross from the right wing against the post in the 14th minute, and Brazil-born Serginho nodded in the opener off Xie Wenneng’s cross from the same flank just two minutes later.

Determined to secure a win on veteran Wu Lei’s 100th international appearance, forward Zhang Yuning doubled the visitors’ lead from the spot in the 41st minute after Lions skipper Hariss Harun was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in his penalty area.

While there were some neat triangle passes and passages of play from the hosts, with Song Ui-young looking particularly lively in the first half, they largely lacked the pace, creativity and cutting edge in the final third to do considerable damage at this level.

A booming goal kick from Izwan Mahbud saw Zhu Chenjie head past his teammate and China’s debutant goalkeeper Li Hao, who ultimately recovered to prevent conceding an equaliser in the 32nd minute.

In the 58th minute, Ryhan Stewart did well to beat his man down the right flank to force a parry from Li, before Glenn Kweh saw his shot blocked at the post.

Midfielder Shah Shahiran then hobbled off in the 75th minute, leaving Singapore’s coaching staff sweating on his injury status, with Kweh and Safuwan Baharudin also having injury concerns.

Shah’s replacement, Ilhan, took just one minute to provide the clinical finish his team sorely lacked.

Latching on to a poor clearance from substitute Hami Syahin’s left-wing pass , the 23-year-old swept in the consolation goal with his left foot for his sixth international goal on his 25th appearance.

Lee felt that the tempo in the first 15 minutes was something his men were not accustomed to because the opponents are playing at quite a high level for their clubs. He said: “But after that, when they realised they couldn’t really press us and backed off, we started to inch our way back.

“Higher-ranked teams will make things very uncomfortable for us, and in the past, we allowed the discomfort to own us. This time, we wanted to own the discomfort and maintain what we want to do, and there were parts of that.”

China coach Shao Jiayi, meanwhile, felt that the Lions showed “good organisation and a clear attacking strategy with good understanding and combinations ”.

He added: “They had good chances in the second half and were unlucky not to score. With the changes their coach has made, they are no longer the team they were many years ago, and they are gradually becoming a strong team.

“But in the overall balance of play, we deserved to win. Even when we couldn’t play a high press, we could stay organised and execute a low block and prevented Singapore from displaying their full quality.”

Regardless of the Lions’ results in this international window, it seems like support for them is building ahead of the Jan 7-Feb 5 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

While there were 4,234 spectators at the 4-0 win over Mongolia on May 31 and a sell-out 4,688-strong crowd against China with snaking queues to enter the stadium lasting until half-time, many fans remained after the matches to catch a close-up glimpse of the Singapore players at the media mixed zone at the stadium’s north entrance.

This is only Singapore’s second loss in their last 12 matches and both have come against top-100 opponents, with the other reverse coming in a 3-2 away defeat by Thailand, then ranked 96th, on Nov 13, 2025.

Five days later, the Lions secured maiden qualification to the Asian Cup with a 2-1 win at 148th-ranked Hong Kong to seal top spot in Group C. Since then, they have beaten world No. 181 Bangladesh 1-0 in their final qualifier in March and 187th-ranked Mongolia 4-0 before their latest setback.

The Lions, the lowest-ranked team at the 24-team continental showpiece, have been drawn with Australia (27th), Iraq (57th) and Tajikistan (103rd) in Group D.

Next up for them will be a training tour of Japan in July, where they will play against local clubs in preparation for their next major assignment – the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship.

Singapore fans drumming up the tempo at the Jalan Besar Stadium for the friendly on June 5. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Elsewhere, as part of the June 5-7 Boon Lay Festival of Football 2026, there was a live watch party of the China friendly at the Boon Lay Community Club, and there will also be a Lions meet-and-greet and community kickabout on June 7 at the futsal pitch of the Boon Lay ActiveSG Hockey Village.

On June 6, there will be an EA Sports FC 26 e-sports tournament and the public will also be able to catch the Through the Tunnel exhibition as part of the three-day festival.

Developed in collaboration with the Football Association of Singapore, The Straits Times and sports collectible firm Playback Asia, it traces the heritage of Singapore football and invites visitors to step into a telephone booth to record messages of support for the Lions.