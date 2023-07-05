Singapore captain Dhaniyah Qasimah hopes to lead by example at AFF U-19 Women’s C’ship

SINGAPORE – The armband may just be a piece of material around the sleeve, but to Dhaniyah Qasimah, it is a reminder of her responsibility to contribute to the team in different ways.

The 18-year-old will captain Singapore at the upcoming AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship and is one of only two players in the 23-member squad with senior caps. Dhaniyah has played 24 times for the Lionesses, while defender Irsalina Irwan has three international caps.

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday in Indonesia. The Republic faces Vietnam on Thursday in Group B and then causeway rivals Malaysia on Saturday. Both games are in Palembang.

Dhaniyah relishes her new role in her last youth tournament. She said: “I feel incredibly honoured and grateful… I am filled with a sense of determination and readiness to give my absolute best.

“I want to leave the tournament knowing that I’ve left everything on the field and have no regrets.”

She hopes her experience with the senior team will benefit this youthful side. Nine players are from the U-16 squad which finished second in the group stages of April’s AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The Tanjong Pagar midfielder, who made her senior international debut in 2019, noted: “I can share valuable insights and strategies that may help them navigate through high-pressure situations.

“An example I’ve learnt is to always strive in maintaining a positive mindset in the face of challenges. At the end of the day, we know ourselves best and can determine whether we have truly improved or not.”

She featured in all three games for the Lionesses at the recent Cambodia SEA Games, where the team lost 4-0 to Thailand and and 1-0 to Cambodia but beat Laos 2-1 to finish third in the group.

That experience was priceless, said Dhaniyah. “It became evident that supporting one another, both on and off the pitch, and maintaining a positive attitude were crucial elements for success.

“I have learned to face challenges with resilience and determination, which has greatly influenced my development as a player and an individual.”