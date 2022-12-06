‘Simply not meant to be’: Heartbreak in Japan as Samurai Blue exit World Cup

TOKYO – At the end of an emotional roller-coaster ride of a football match, Yuki Hosoda sank to the ground, crestfallen, his head held in his hands.

“It was simply not meant to be,” the 25-year-old sales executive told The Straits Times. “But I can only say that this is the cruelty of a knockout stage.”

His sense of resignation was palpable. Japan may be a football-mad nation, but even then they were seen as underdogs by their compatriots.

Few dared to dream, not many expected that it would make it out of what is seen as the tournament’s Group of Death with former World Cup champions Spain and Germany.

Yet they topped the group, raising hopes that perhaps this might finally be the year that the Samurai Blue broke their World Cup jinx: They had never made it past the round of 16 in any of their six previous World Cup appearances.

The sense that Japan might be on the cusp of history despite their underdog status was why Mr Hosoda joined about 450 other fans at an indoor public screening held near the landmark Tokyo Tower.

The event, organised by design and events management firm Pasona Art Now, was at an auditorium at the Starrise Tower with a cinema-size giant screen measuring 7.5m by 25m.

“I knew that if I did not come, I would regret it for life,” Mr Hosoda told ST at half-time.

Wearing the No. 6 jersey of his favourite player, defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, he cut a passionate figure throughout the match.

When Japan scored against Croatia to lead 1-0 in the first half, he leapt up to give nearby strangers a hug. But as the clock inched down to penalties with the score still tied at 1-1, his eyes were shut tight, his hands clasped in prayer.

The fans may have been in an auditorium some 8,239km away from Doha in Qatar, but that did not stop them from trying to fulfil the role of the 12th man and will their team to victory with their cheers and chants from afar.

Time and again, cheers of “Nippon!” would erupt with fist pumps in the air, as well as chants of player names.