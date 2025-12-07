Simons gives Tottenham home cheer as Frank says players finally on same page

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Dec 6 - Tottenham Hotspur's players finally found themselves "on the same page" as they put aside their dreadful Premier League home form to beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the first time manager Thomas Frank had come up against his old club since leaving for Tottenham in the summer and the pressure was well and truly on after last weekend's home loss to Fulham following which Frank criticised the fans.

But a dazzling display by summer signing Xavi Simons, who created the opener for Richarlison before scoring a solo effort to make it 2-0, ensured a comfortable victory.

It was Tottenham's second home league win of the season and their first since beating promoted Burnley on the opening weekend in August. They have only won four at home in the league in 2025.

"Sometimes you work hard on things and sometimes it just suddenly clicks. As I said before, the team has been a little bit out of sync in some stages," Frank told reporters.

"Today a lot more players were on the same page at the same time throughout the game. I think we looked such a threat going forward. Great chances, played with pace, tempo, penetration, unpredictable. So I like that, it's everything we like to be."

Dutch international forward Simons, signed from RB Leipzig, has struggled so far in north London, often finding himself on the bench, but his first goal for the club on Saturday was worth waiting for. After winning a 50-50 tackle he burst forward and sliced through Brentford's defence before slotting home.

"I think every player needs that extra bit of confidence. That comes from his performance and the team performance. That assist and goal gave him that lightness in his step," Frank said.

After the low point against Fulham, Tottenham have responded strongly with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Tuesday and now a commanding display against Brentford.

"We felt we needed a top performance for all of us and, if we can do more of this together, this can be the fortress we dream about," Frank, whose side have 22 points in ninth place, said. "It is one step forward. There are a lot of steps, but I loved it." REUTERS