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Simone Inzaghi wins first trophy as Al Hilal claim Saudi Cup

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Soccer Football - King Cup of Champions - Final - Al Hilal v Al Kholood - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - May 8, 2026 Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi reacts REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - King Cup of Champions - Final - Al Hilal v Al Kholood - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - May 8, 2026 Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi reacts REUTERS/Stringer

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RIYADH, May 8 - Al Hilal’s Theo Hernandez scored deep into first-half stoppage time as his side rallied to beat Al Kholood 2-1 in the Saudi King’s Cup final on Friday, earning coach Simone Inzaghi his first trophy with the club.

Al Kholood took an early lead through Ramiro Enrique, the Argentine striker firing in from close range in the fourth minute after rounding goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Al Hilal drew level just before the interval when Nasser Al-Dawsari struck in the 42nd minute, before Hernandez arrived at the far post moments later to complete the turnaround.

Inzaghi’s side now return their focus to the Saudi Pro League, where they sit five points behind leaders Al Nassr ahead of a meeting between the sides on Tuesday, with Al Hilal holding a game in hand. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.