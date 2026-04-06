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Silva to exit Man City at end of season, assistant manager confirms

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - March 16, 2026 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - March 16, 2026 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

REUTERS

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April 5 - Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Portugal international, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, will depart as a free agent when his contract expires after the campaign concludes.

"Every good story comes to an end," Lijnders told reporters after City's 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool. "I hope he enjoys the last months - there are only six weeks left - and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention."

Pep Guardiola, who was serving a touchline suspension during the match, has previously described Silva as "irreplaceable".

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of about 43.5 million pounds ($57.35 million) and has since made 450 appearances for the club. Known for his tactical versatility, superb technique and tireless work rate, the midfielder has been a cornerstone of City's side under Guardiola.

After winning the League Cup last month, City remain in contention for a domestic treble as the 2025-26 campaign enters its final weeks, despite trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points. The Manchester club have a game in hand and eight matches remaining to bridge the deficit. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.